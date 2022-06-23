Darren Hayes slams Instagram for pulling photo for ‘soliciting sex’

Darren Hayes isn’t happy after Instagram pulled a promotional photo he posted that the social media network deemed “sexual solicitation”.

In the original photo, viewable here, Darren is fully dressed and sitting on a bed with his hand on a naked man laying face down across him.

The Savage Garden frontman later shared a cropped version of the same photo in a separate post. He said that Instagram pulled the original post for breaching the platform’s community guidelines.

“The full picture of this was just pulled for ‘soliciting sex’ lol,” he wrote.

“It is me, fully clothed, with a nude male model lying across me with his butt censored. Homophobia much? It’s #pridemonth.”

On Thursday, the original post did return to Hayes’ Instagram. But by Thursday afternoon, it again no longer appeared in the singer’s feed.

Hayes’ followers praised the “beautiful” and “amazing” shot and others questioned potential bias in Instagram’s community guidelines.

“I saw the full one before it got deleted and it’s amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said, “After your post… Instagram fed me an app advert featuring a young female in a bikini. Wow.”

Instagram’s community guidelines state, “We know there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature.

“But for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos and some digitally created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully nude buttocks.

“We restrict the display of nudity or sexual activity because some people in our community may be sensitive to this type of content.”

Instagram stipulates it does permit photographs of paintings, sculptures and other art depicting nude figures.

Darren Hayes is promoting latest track Poison Blood

Darren Hayes said the arty photo was to promote his upcoming video clip for Poison Blood. He released the song itself two weeks ago and the video will arrive on June 26.

“Poison Blood is about choosing to stay when everything else in your life is telling you to leave,” he said.

“I have a family history of depression and suicide. I talk openly about my own diagnosis of [depression] in the hope that I might inspire someone who’s struggling to seek help, as I have proudly done many times throughout my life.”

Hayes went on, “I describe my depression as a blessing, a gift and a curse all at once. I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy.

“And yet I’m aware I am a deeply sensitive person, and that my unique brain allows me to feel depths of emotions that many people don’t experience.

“So I have learned to use those moments to channel melodies and stories that I hope are so real and so relatable they might reach someone else who is in pain, like me, and remind them to stay, like I choose to, every single day.”

Singer releases first new music in a decade

This month, the singer retold wild stories about his past dating life and close encounters with Madonna.

Earlier this year, Hayes returned to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras after releasing his first new music in a decade.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

