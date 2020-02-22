Insta-famous porn star charged over ‘revenge porn’

Insta-famous porn star Fabricio Da Silva Claudino appeared in a Sydney court yesterday charged with 13 revenge porn offences. The prosecution alleges the Brazilian previously took photographs and a video of a partner without consent and uploaded them to the internet.

The 31-year-old allegedly used his mobile phone to film himself having sex with his Australian partner. He then uploaded the 4-minute video to his OnlyFans website for viewing by paid subscribers. OnlyFans gives would-be porn stars the opportunity to control their own career and make an ongoing income.

Although the Australian’s face is not visible in the video, the post include a thumbnail shot of the couple. The Australian’s distinctive tattoos are also visible.

The Australian told the ABC, he found the videos while Claudino was away visiting a friend in Melbourne.

“I felt sick to the stomach when I recognised my body and then my face.

“I didn’t know what to think, I couldn’t believe it.”

Australian Federal Police arrested Claudino at Sydney airport on his return from Melbourne.

30,000 Instagram followers

The former Emirati flight attendant has 30,000 Instagram followers and 102,000 followers on Twitter. He earns his living through an OnlyFans website where subscribers pay for access to his porn videos.

The Australian originally met him at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. He told the ABC they quickly became friends.

“Fabricio was charming, charismatic and exciting — he was spontaneous and popular — and showed me around and introduced me to his friends.”

After the Australian paid for a plane ticket, Claudino came to Australia on a tourist visa and moved in with him at his Sydney apartment.

Prosecutor Chris Manning yesterday opposed bail arguing Claudino would re-offend “given that’s the only way he supports himself in Australia.”

Further offences

While previously out on bail Claudino committed further offences which led to his re-arrest. Those offences consisted of filming himself masturbating in public places, including outside a school.

However, defence lawyer Jessica Tohi countered that Claudino never posted those images online.

“It is simply the matter that they appear to be taken in public places.

“There is no evidence anyone saw him taking those photos or videos.”

The case returns to court 26 February when Claudino faces up to five years in jail on the revenge porn and other charges.

A study conducted in Victoria three years ago showed that LGBTIQ people are at greater risk of revenge porn.

