Inquest: RPDRUK’s Cherry Valentine struggled with fame

An inquest into the death of George Ward, RPDRUK competitor Cherry Valentine, heard Thursday that the popular drag performer struggled with fame and battled depression.

Cherry Valentine: worked as a mental health nurse.

competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2.

star of BBC Documentary Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud.

used he/they pronouns when not in drag and identified as genderfluid.

Born and raised in the Traveller community, George Ward left home at 18 over rejection for being gay. His introduction to the drag scene came while studying to become a mental health nurse.

The post-mortem report stated that George’s flatmate Kate noticed that in the weeks leading to his death, he started sleeping in late.”

Struggled with fame

“The subject was a successful drag queen, and [his friend] believes he had been struggling with his rise to fame after being on RuPaul’s Drag Race…

“[Ward] previously suffered from depression… this is something he has battled with.”

George Ward — Cherry Valentine — took his life while his flatmate was at a concert.

The assistant coroner returned a verdict of suicide and extended his sympathy to loved ones.

George’s family, with whom he reconciled before his death, also issued a statement.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched.

“We love you, Georgie.”

