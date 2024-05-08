Inner West mayor blasts council ban on LGBTQIA+ books

Last week, Cumberland City Council voted in favour of a motion to rid its eight publicly funded libraries of any books that contain material on same-sex parents.

The ban was put forward by city councillor and former Cumberland City mayor Steve Christou.

He alleged that parents were “distraught” upon seeing the book Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig in libraries.

However, Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has labelled the decision “pathetic” and reaffirmed Inner West’s support for all families.

“Inner West Council will continue to provide books and resources for all families, from all backgrounds, and will continue hosting drag story time events too,” Byrne said.

“If someone as deliberately divisive as Councillor Steve Christou thinks the Inner West is too inclusive and respectful, we wear that as a badge of honour.

“Councils have a responsibility to serve all children and families equally. Politicians punching down at constituents they are meant to serve and represent is beneath contempt.

“Banning books is something we would expect to see in Putin’s Russia, not modern, inclusive Sydney.”

Cr Byrne said that the Inner West Council had recently been targeted by extremists seeking to cancel rainbow events such as drag story time.

“We will not back down in the face of intimidation from such a small minority or bigoted reactionaries,’ he said.

Reaffirming Inner West’s commitment to inclusivity, the library has developed a significant collection of LGBTQIA+ material including over 50 titles on LGBTQIA+ families.

At time of publication, all copies of Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig have been borrowed by members of the public.

Cumberland Council may have breached Anti-Discrimination Act

However, the NSW government has warned that the council vote may be in breach of the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act, with a potential funding pull for the relevant libraries threatened.

Equality Australia Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh said councils should offer services to everyone in their local community without discrimination.

“Children in rainbow families are cherished and loved. Councillors who say otherwise fuel bigotry that makes their lives harder, not easier,” he said.

“The council seems to be clinging to some kind of backward stereotype that people in Western Sydney are bigoted and can’t decide for themselves what to borrow from the local library. The local community and its rainbow families deserve better than this.

“This book is part of an age-appropriate series about different types of families, some of which may have two mums or two dads. The attempt to erase these families from library shelves is disgraceful, as is any suggestion they are anything other than loving and nurturing environments for kids.

“If you don’t want to borrow the book, you don’t have to, but don’t deny others the chance to access books that reflect modern family life in Australia in 2024.

“If councils banning books about LGBTQ+ people is not already unlawful under the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, it certainly should be.”

