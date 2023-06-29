Inner West hosting public screenings of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sydney’s Inner West Council will be screening all of Australia’s women’s national soccer team’s matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup through July and August this year.

Following the huge success of the Inner West’s screening of Socceroos World Cup games, the Council decided to broadcast Matildas games for the FIFA Women’s World Cup at multiple locations throughout the Inner West as Australia hosts the competition for the very first time.

The Matildas will play the Republic of Ireland on July 20, and the match will be screened in Newtown’s Camperdown Memorial Rest Park from 8pm that night.

Historic partnership

The Australia v Ireland screening is being held as a partnership between the Inner West Council and the Consul General of the Republic of Ireland to Sydney as this is the first time Ireland will compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ahead of the match, Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne said, “this first ever World Cup to be held in Australia is a moment to celebrate and we want the Inner West Community to feel a part of this historic event.”

“Australians want to come together to cheer on our Matildas and I’m sure Irish supporters want to do the same for the Girls in Green. So, the Consul General and I have agreed to co-host this fantastic event.”

Republic of Ireland Consul General, Rosie Keane said, “this is the first time that the Republic of Ireland Women’s football team have qualified for the World Cup and it is so fitting that their first match will take place in Sydney, a city which so many Irish people call home.”

“I know that the many Irish supporters in the Inner West will be delighted to join in with their Australian friends and families in celebrating what is sure to be a fun, family friendly event!”

Council will then screen the Australia v Nigeria match at Lambert Park, Leichhardt at the same time the following Thursday in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Monday, July 31, Ashfield’s Pratten Park will host a screening of the Canada v Australia match at 8pm.

Through August, the Round of Sixteen, Quarter, Semi and Finals matchups will be screened at parks across the Inner West until the competition’s final match on Sunday, August 20, which will be screened in Camperdown Memorial Rest Park at 8pm.

Queer women in sport

The Matildas boasts some of the leading queer women in Australian sport – and two of the players could end up playing against their partners as they are in relationships with women on other teams in the competition.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr is in a relationship with American footballer Kristie Mewis who is competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the US team.

Ellie Carpenter is currently in a relationship with Dutch footballer Daniëlle van de Donk who is also competing in the competition on behalf of the Netherlands.

You can find the full list of match screenings and locations below:

-Thursday 20 July – Australia v Ireland – 8pm, Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Newtown

-Thursday 27 July – Australia v Nigeria – 8pm, Lambert Park, Leichhardt

-Monday 31 July – Canada v Australia – 8:00pm, Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Monday 7 August – Round of Sixteen, 5:30pm – 1D v 2B (6) Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Monday 7 August – Round of Sixteen, 8:30pm – Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Saturday 12 August – Quarter Finals 5pm, Pioneers Memorial Park, Leichhardt

-Saturday 12 August – Quarter Finals 8:30pm, Pioneers Memorial Park, Leichhardt

-Wednesday 16 August – Semi Finals 8pm, Mackey Park, Marrickville

-Saturday 19 August – Finals – 3rd Place – 6pm, Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Newtown

-Sunday 20 August – Final – 8pm, Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Newtown

