Inner West Creative Network hosting free workshop for creatives

The Inner West Creative Network (IWCN) have announced their highly anticipated professional development workshop, Foundations of Copyright and Contracts – A Workshop for Creatives, in collaboration with the Arts Law Centre of Australia.

This invaluable event aims to support Inner West creatives struggling with legal intricacies, providing essential knowledge and tools to protect their creative works.

Attendees will explore crucial copyright and contract aspects, understanding what copyright protects, ownership rights, copyright infringement, and how to safeguard creative works.

The IWCN, with almost 400 members and growing, is the Inner West’s largest creative network—an artist-run, nonprofit organisation that supports and connects local creatives.

The network hosts workshops and events throughout the year.

One standout feature of this workshop is the opportunity for attendees to schedule a free 1:1 legal advice session with an Arts Law Centre of Australia expert the next day.

This personalised session addresses legal concerns and offers copyright, contracts, and consumer law guidance.

Secure your spot – gain vital legal insights for navigating the creative landscape confidently.

Date/Time: Wednesday, 25 October. 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: Mervyn Fletcher Hall – 81 Dalhousie Street Haberfield, NSW 2045

Membership to the IWCN is currently free. To join or find out more, visit the IWCN website.

*This free 1:1 advice session, is conducted via telephone or Zoom (approx. 20 mins). Please note that this session does not include document reviews, such as contracts. Sessions cover questions about copyright, contracts, or consumer law.

