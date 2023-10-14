NSW

Inner West Creative Network hosting free workshop for creatives

Inner West Creative Network hosting free workshop for creatives

The Inner West Creative Network (IWCN) have announced their highly anticipated professional development workshop, Foundations of Copyright and Contracts – A Workshop for Creatives, in collaboration with the Arts Law Centre of Australia.

This invaluable event aims to support Inner West creatives struggling with legal intricacies, providing essential knowledge and tools to protect their creative works.

Attendees will explore crucial copyright and contract aspects, understanding what copyright protects, ownership rights, copyright infringement, and how to safeguard creative works.

The IWCN, with almost 400 members and growing, is the Inner West’s largest creative network—an artist-run, nonprofit organisation that supports and connects local creatives.

The network hosts workshops and events throughout the year.

One standout feature of this workshop is the opportunity for attendees to schedule a free 1:1 legal advice session with an Arts Law Centre of Australia expert the next day.

This personalised session addresses legal concerns and offers copyright, contracts, and consumer law guidance.

Secure your spot – gain vital legal insights for navigating the creative landscape confidently.

Date/Time: Wednesday, 25 October. 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Location: Mervyn Fletcher Hall – 81 Dalhousie Street Haberfield, NSW 2045

Inner West Creative Network hosting free workshop for creatives
[Inner West Creative Network] free workshop for creatives

Register for Inner West Creative Network’s free event here

Membership to the IWCN is currently free. To join or find out more, visit the IWCN website.

*This free 1:1 advice session, is conducted via telephone or Zoom (approx. 20 mins). Please note that this session does not include document reviews, such as contracts. Sessions cover questions about copyright, contracts, or consumer law.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Simon Dunn award given out at Bobby Goldsmith Foundation fundraiser
Simon Dunn remembered with new award at HIV charity’s gala
Performer Taylor Mac in full costume including make-up and head piece, appears from behind a curtain in a promotional photo for the show Bark of Millions
Sydney Opera House hosts Bark of Millions world premiere
Cupped hands hold a lit candle in the darkness.
Navigating the end of a life
Australian Life Robert Knapman photographed Sydney drag royalty Cindy Pastel for this year's competition
Capturing the spirit of Cindy Pastel
Photo of gay man Ernest Head, whose 1976 murder is under the spotlight of the LGBTIQ hate crime inquiry (pictured)
Suspect revealed 47 years after alleged gay-hate murder
Anthony Venn-Brown is one of Australia's leading gay Christian thinkers.
Coming full circle in faith with Anthony Venn-Brown