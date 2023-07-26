Inner West Council screening Matildas v Nigeria match on Thursday

Leichhardt’s Lambert Park Sportsfield is hosting a live public screening of the Australia V Nigeria match in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night this week.

People are welcome to arrive from 7pm onwards to get the best seats. The big screen will be turned on at 7.40pm for the pre-match coverage and the game will begin at 7.45pm.

The Inner West Council is urging fans to leave their cars at home. Public transport options to get you close to the park include the light rail station at Marion Street, Lewisham train station or the 437 bus.

As Lambert Park Sportsfield is an astroturfed ground no high heels or chairs with free standing legs will be permitted, so people are encouraged to bring a rug or a beanbag or a chair with a flat base.

You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages to consume during the game but the sportsfield is a designated alcohol free zone and there will be security on site to monitor anti-social behaviour.

APIA Leichhardt will have their canteen open with snacks and drinks available for purchase with proceeds going directly to this local club.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a smash hit with Australian sports fans, with Football Australia (FA) revealing earlier this week that ticket sales have exceeded a record 1.5 million, while screenings by local councils such as the Inner West Council’s screening of the Australia v Ireland match at Camperdown Memorial Rest Park that drew a huge crowd last Thursday.

In a statement released on Monday, FA said it was “a new benchmark” for any Women’s World Cup event.

The remaining match screenings being put on by the Inner West Council throughout the cup as as follows:

-Thursday 27 July – Australia v Nigeria – from 7pm, Lambert Park, Leichhardt

-Monday 31 July – Canada v Australia – 8:00pm, Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Monday 7 August – Round of Sixteen, 5:30pm – 1D v 2B (6) Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Monday 7 August – Round of Sixteen, 8:30pm – Pratten Park, Ashfield

-Saturday 12 August – Quarter Finals 5pm, Pioneers Memorial Park, Leichhardt

-Saturday 12 August – Quarter Finals 8:30pm, Pioneers Memorial Park, Leichhardt

-Wednesday 16 August – Semi Finals 8pm, Mackey Park, Marrickville

-Saturday 19 August – Finals – 3rd Place – 6pm, Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Newtown

-Sunday 20 August – Final – 8pm, Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Newtown

