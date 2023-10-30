Inner West Council holding trans swim night on Friday

Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre in Marrickville is hosting the next Inner West Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night in Sydney on Friday night. Photo: Inner West Council/Facebook.

Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre in Marrickville’s Enmore Park is hosting another Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night this Friday, November 3.

The event runs from 7pm to 10pm and is the latest in a series of events by the Inner West Council to support the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people in aquatics.

“Join us for a night of inclusive aquatic fun and celebration at the Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre’s Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night!” organisers say.

“Dive right in and make a splash whilst you enjoy our DJ creating a lively atmosphere. Savour delicious BBQ treats as the BBQ in the alfresco space fires up.

“Enjoy inspiring words from our esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor Chloe Smith, before diving into our aqua class at either 8pm or 8.45pm led by two expert instructors while the DJ provides the perfect beats for each 30-minute class.”

“This event promises an unforgettable evening of water-based fun, great music, and a welcoming atmosphere for all. Bring your friends, family, and positive vibes for an inclusive aquatic adventure!”

There will also be a sensory room for anyone who may feel overstimulated and needs a quiet space to unwind.

The event is free but bookings are essential.

To book your space or for more information go to www.events.humanitix.com/trans-and-gender-diverse-swim-night