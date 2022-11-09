Influencer Jade Kevin Foster left ‘scared of Instagram’ after robbery

Queensland-based influencer Jade Kevin Foster says he’s “completely shaken” and is contemplating moving after a thief stole his luxury car and wrote it off after a motorway joyride.

The Instagram and Netflix Byron Baes star said he also had up to $15,000 worth of designer clothes, jewellery and camera equipment inside his BMW 320i M Sport when it was stolen early on Saturday morning, the Courier-Mail reported.

Foster said police had told him the BMW had been involved in a police chase and subsequently crashed on the Ipswich Motorway.

He said the car theft, the second time he’s been robbed in less than six months, has left him fearful of posting about his activity to his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

“I’m feeling completely shaken,” the 30-year-old told the Courier-Mail.

“I can’t believe this has happened. I’m putting my house on the market and moving.”

The robbery comes just five months after Foster was assaulted and had his diamond engagement ring stolen by a group of men in Brisbane while on a night out.

“A hundred per cent me sharing my life on Instagram was the cause of my ring robbery,” he said.

“I can’t be 100 per cent sure if the was car was also. But I’m scared as s__t now to post anything about my house, live location, neighbourhood, anything.

“I just can’t understand that there are people in the world who do this s__t.

“Instagram is my life and now I’m scared of it a little.”

Jade Kevin Foster stolen BMW found crashed on Ipswich Motorway

A Queensland Police spokesperson told Yahoo! News the BMW 320i M Sport was stolen from a residence just outside of Brisbane and was spotted by police in a Collingwood car park at around 1.20am on Saturday morning.

Officers witnessed the driver hit a tree before the driver “deliberately” smashed into their police car and sped away.

Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned along the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank with “various points of damage”.

Foster told the Courier-Mail police notified him of the crime at the weekend, and he said they had pursued the car for several hours.

The influencer took to Instagram to give his followers an update.

“My car has been located after it was written off into a tree, [they] swiped all the doors off. The whole thing is completely f___ed and they just dumped it,” he said.

