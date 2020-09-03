Indonesian police detain dozens of men in ‘gay party’ raid

Police in Indonesia detained dozens of men who attended a “gay party” in Jakarta after they raided a hotel.

Jakarta police spokesperson Yusri Yunus told the Associated Press officers arrested nine people suspected of organising the party, held on Saturday.

Police released forty-seven others who participated in the event.

But Yunus said police will charge the nine men under the country’s strict anti-pornography law. That law carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine.

Homosexuality is not illegal under Indonesian law, except in the conservative Aceh province.

However Indonesian leaders have ramped up homophobic rhetoric in recent years. Authorities have also targeted the country’s LGBTIQ community in police raids.

Human rights groups warn they use Indonesia’s vaguely-worded anti-pornography laws to persecute the LGBTIQ community.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has called on Indonesia to release people detained for being LGBTIQ and also tackle homophobic stigma.

Indonesia lawmakers want to sent ‘deviant’ homosexuals to rehab

In February, lawmakers proposed a “Family Resilience” law targeting homosexuality as “deviant behaviour”.

Under the proposed law, authorities would send “offenders” to state-run rehab centres for treatment.

The law would also require families “experiencing crises due to sexual deviation” to report family members for “treatment”.

Many in Indonesia falsely believe homosexuality is a disease. Some LGBTIQ Indonesians also undergo dangerous conversion therapy, which can include gay “exorcisms”.

In April, a trans woman from North Jakarta was beaten and burned alive by a mob who accused her of theft.

Advocates were outraged when police said the perpetrators would escape murder charges after alleging the woman’s death was unintentional.

