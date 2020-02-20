Indonesian ‘family’ bill would force gay people into rehab

A proposed “Family Resilience” law by Indonesian lawmakers targeting homosexuality and S&M sex would see “offenders” sent to state-sanctioned rehab centres.

The proposed law would require anyone “suffering” from “sexual deviations” to report themselves to rehabilitation facilities for treatment.

The bill lists homosexuality, incest and sadomasochistic sex as such “deviations,” defined as “urges to achieve sexual satisfaction through unusual and unreasonable ways”.

“Families experiencing crises due to sexual deviation are required to report their members to … rehabilitation institutions to undergo treatment,” the bill states, according to The Jakarta Post.

Adults who fail to hand themselves in may lose custody of their children, the bill warns.

A state body responsible for “family resilience” would run the rehab centres, according to the draft law.

The bill would also outlaw surrogacy with a penalty of seven years jail.

The draft law requires the government and regional authorities to protect families from “threats” that include “individualism, secularism, casual sex propaganda as well as [LGBT] propaganda.”

Politicians from four political parties support the Family Resilience bill. They claim the laws would foster “family-based development”.

One backer, Gerindra Party MP Sodik Mujahid, said homosexuality “disrupts the future of the mankind.”

“Let’s look at it more fundamentally, the practice of homosexuality for example. Does it not disrupt the future of mankind on a family basis?” he told Kompas.

“Ethics, morals and behaviors start from families. That’s why we must strengthen families, including by protecting them from such things.”

Indonesia’s draft law orders wives to ‘treat their husband well’

The “family resilience” bill also stipulates husbands and wives must perform “their individual roles in accordance with religious norms, social ethics and the prevailing laws”.

It orders wives to “take care of household-related matters” and “treat the husband and the child well.”

Homosexuality is not illegal in most of Indonesia. However, leaders have increasingly targeted the country’s LGBTIQ community with homophobic rhetoric and police raids in recent years.

Indonesians on social media and human rights group have reacted with outrage at the new bill.

“It’s a very patriarchal bill. It will set back progress in gender equality and women’s rights protection,” Usman Hamid from Amnesty International Indonesia told Reuters.

Last month, human rights groups condemned a mayor in Indonesia for using Indonesian-born Reynhard Sinaga’s UK rape conviction as justification for anti-LGBTIQ raids.

