India’s government is dead against legalising same-sex marriage, arguing same-sex unions are “not comparable” to heterosexual marriages and legalisation will wreak “complete havoc” in the country.

The federal government has responded in the Supreme Court to legal challenges by same-sex couples who are fighting to get legally married.

In 2018, India’s Supreme Court finally struck down a colonial-era law criminalising gay sex. However same-sex marriages aren’t yet legally recognised in India.

The couples now want the top court to rule that denying them marriages is unconstitutional.

But the Indian government has opposed the move in a court filing. The government claims any “deviation” from “societal norms” will cause “complete havoc”.

“Living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same-sex individuals… is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children,” the affidavit states.

The government is arguing heterosexual marriage is “foundational to both the existence and continuance of the State”.

As a result, the queer couples can’t ask the court “to change the entire legislative policy of the country deeply embedded in religious and societal norms,” the court filing claims.

Straight marriages are “socially, culturally and legally ingrained into the very idea” of marriage, the India federal government argued.

“In our country … marriage necessarily depends upon age-old customs, rituals, practices, cultural ethos, and societal values,” the filing reads

Any changes to marriage laws in India “would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values”.

But local advocates disagree, and point out the Indian government’s arguments are very familiar.

“The government had a similar reaction when petitions were filed to scrap the law banning gay sex,” Naz Foundation’s Anjali Gopalan told VOA.

“But there was no uproar or upheaval in society when homosexuality was legalized. So I don’t know why we continue to peddle this line. I think the environment has changed.”

Only one Asian country permits same-sex marriage

In 2018, India’s Supreme Court finally decriminalised gay sex in a landmark ruling.

Only one country in Asia, Taiwan, has legalised same-sex marriage, in 2019.

Singapore last year repealed a colonial-era law to legalise homosexuality. But the country sadly took steps to explicitly ban same-sex marriages at the time.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.