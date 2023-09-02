Incoming Archbishop of Brisbane welcomes LGBTQI

The Anglican Church Southern Queensland announced on Friday that Jeremy Greaves will fill the position of Archbishop of Brisbane from December.

Jeremy Greaves will replace retiring Archbishop of Brisbane Phillip Aspinall.

In one of his first statements since the announcement of his new role, the Courier-Mail reports Jeremy Greaves committed to welcoming LGBTQI people into Queensland churches because “all people should be loved.”

Jeremy Greaves also showed his support for the LGBTQI communities in the years prior to his appointment. He told the Sunshine Coast Daily in 2013 that statistics showed a growing acceptance of same-sex marriage among Christians. However, he thought the church would take a while to catch up.

“It seems slightly odd we can bless pets, but can’t bless a relationship between two people who love each other.”

Speaking for Archbishop Aspinall in 2019, Jeremy Greaves described the church in Southern Queensland as welcoming and safe for all. He contrasted that with Sydney Archbishop Glenn Davies’ call for same-sex marriage supporters to leave the church.

The Courier-Mail quotes the incoming Archbishop of Brisbane as vowing to make churches a place for people of all backgrounds.

“If you start from the point that every person is created in the image of God, that includes the LGBTQI community.”

The bishop said that the views some church communities held of LGBTQI people ‘bewildered’ his own children.

“I think for many people in the younger community, particularly those outside of the church, the issues of sexuality that we struggle with, (for them) it’s just not an issue.

“It’s pretty straightforward that we should just love people. I do agree with that.”

Jeremy Greaves described the church’s historic treatment of the LGBTQI community as appalling and spoke of the need to rebuild a sense of trust.

