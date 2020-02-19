Important message behind new suicide prevention campaign

A new Queensland suicide prevention campaign is encouraging everyone to have difficult – but important – conversations about suicide.

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health has launched the “Talking Heals” campaign, in partnership with a number of other organisations.

Advertisements

The campaign, appearing on billboards around Brisbane, acknowledge “sharing stories of suicide can be hard”. The campaign also highlights the specialist LGBTIQ+ support services available in the greater Brisbane area.

Queensland Council for LGBTI Health President Peter Black said increasing rates of suicide and self-harm in the LGBTIQ+, Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities means we need “new ways to have useful conversations.” He said research shows a strong link between discrimination and suicide risk.

“81% of transgender and gender diverse young people will experience abuse or discrimination due to their gender expression,” he said.

“Forty-seven percent have made suicide attempts. Similar research showing a strong link for lesbian, gay, bisexual and intersex young people.”

However, access to LGBTIQ-specific health services is vital, Mr Black said.

“Only 60% of young people who reported seeing a mental health professional in the previous 12 months were ‘mostly satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with the experience,” he said.

“This Talking Heals campaign seeks to address this inequality by creating pathways to support LGBTIQ+ Brotherboy and Sistergirl people at risk.”

The campaign’s website provides people with information on support referrals to the services, which is part of the National Suicide Prevention Trial.

Health groups join forces for suicide prevention campaign

Peter Black said the campaign is the result of a “collaborative, community-driven approach” to its development.

Open Doors Youth Service, indigilez, Diverse Voices, the Centre for Human Potential, Brisbane North PHN and community members all took part in its development.

The campaign has been funded by the Brisbane North PHN, with financial contributions from Brisbane South PHN as part of the National Suicide Prevention Trial.

Advertisements

Visit the Talking Heals website here. Anyone who is struggling, whatever the reasons, should seek support.

If you are in an emergency or at immediate risk of harm to yourself or others, contact emergency services on 000.

Qlife: 1800 184 527 (3pm-midnight)

Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

Confidential 1800Respect Helpline: 1800 737 732

Mensline: 1300 78 99 78

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.