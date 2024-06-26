Screen

‘I’m Your Venus’ honours the life of murdered ‘Paris is Burning’ star

I'm Your Venus
Venus Xtravaganza. Image: I'm your Venus Documentary.

A new documentary explores the unsolved murder of ‘Paris is Burning’ star Venus Xtravaganza through the lens of their family- both biological and ballroom.

One of the iconic stars of Paris Is Burning, the legendary 1990 documentary about drag queens in the ballroom scene of New York City, Venus was murdered during that film’s shoot.

Now, 35 years later, the spotlight is back on Venus as her two families stand united to discover the truth, challenge the system and honour the legacy of their sister.

The road for justice is a difficult one as they revisit old wounds, examining every event and detail to find a path toward healing.

Director Kimberly Reed’s I’m Your Venus is in many ways an extension of Paris Is Burning, as it brings to light once again the intersectionality within the trans community.

While the stark and somber reality of the murder is ever-present, the film overflows with love and celebration for the life of Venus, displayed through the music and ballroom performances.  Venus’ story is ultimately a cathartic journey to healing and celebrating a burning flame dimmed too soon.

I’m your Venus premiered last week at Tribeca, with an Australian premiere yet to be announced.

READ MORE: 

‘Paris Is Burning’ star Carmen Xtravaganza dies at 62

Are these the top 25 queer films of all time?

Ten drag documentaries you can stream in Australia right now

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

les girl trixie laumonte
Les Girl great and Valley legend moved to palliative care
sheena easton
Sheena Easton: drag tribute act was pop star’s ex-husband
Sydney Thomas Smith hawking the fork
1943: Hawking the fork in wartime Brissie
judy canova sydney truth
1950: Judy Canova, a ‘moon man’, apparently meaning gay
x-dressing John William MacIntyre scanties
1943: John William MacIntyre, was X-dressing criminal?
stalag 388 drag queen POWs
1944: the girls of Stalag 383, drag queen POWs