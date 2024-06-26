‘I’m Your Venus’ honours the life of murdered ‘Paris is Burning’ star

A new documentary explores the unsolved murder of ‘Paris is Burning’ star Venus Xtravaganza through the lens of their family- both biological and ballroom.

One of the iconic stars of Paris Is Burning, the legendary 1990 documentary about drag queens in the ballroom scene of New York City, Venus was murdered during that film’s shoot.

Now, 35 years later, the spotlight is back on Venus as her two families stand united to discover the truth, challenge the system and honour the legacy of their sister.

The road for justice is a difficult one as they revisit old wounds, examining every event and detail to find a path toward healing.

Director Kimberly Reed’s I’m Your Venus is in many ways an extension of Paris Is Burning, as it brings to light once again the intersectionality within the trans community.

While the stark and somber reality of the murder is ever-present, the film overflows with love and celebration for the life of Venus, displayed through the music and ballroom performances. Venus’ story is ultimately a cathartic journey to healing and celebrating a burning flame dimmed too soon.

I’m your Venus premiered last week at Tribeca, with an Australian premiere yet to be announced.

