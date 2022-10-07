I’m too sexy: Beyoncé vs Right Said Fred

The sexiness hit the fan last week after pop brothers Right Said Fred claimed Beyoncé never asked permission to sample ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on her recent track ‘Alien Superstar’.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did. But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.”

Brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass formed Right Said Fred in 1989. They’ve clocked up numerous successes in the years since both as artists and as songwriters. However, ‘I’m Too Sexy’ remains their greatest success.

The brother wrote the hit to send up narcissistic models who frequented their London gym.

“A lot of models used our gym, so we thought it was time to start poking [fun] at them.”

The Sugarbabes, Taylor Swift, and Drake all previously sampled the track. However, Fred and Richard Fairbrass claimed that, unlike those artists, Beyoncé never sought permission to use their work.

Beyoncé disagrees.

Beyoncé soon fired back.

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.”

(On July 22, Right Said Fred tweeted “It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album.”

The singer also listed the duo as two of the 24 co-writers on the song. She said her track only utilised the composition of ‘I’m Too Sexy’, not an actual sound recording.

“Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022.”

Anyway, here’s the song that kicked it all off.

