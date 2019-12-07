I’m a Celeb fans cancel Kardashians after no one at bridge

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here fans reacted with fury when none of Caitlyn Jenner’s family members greeted her after her eviction Friday night. Jenner became the seventh celebrity voted off I’m a Celeb.

Following an exit interview with the show hosts, contestants leave the camp via a footbridge.

Advertisements

Usually, loved ones await their return to the outside world on the other side of the bridge.

However, none of the large extended Kardashian/Jenner clan bothered showing up last night.

British fans then went ballistic on Twitter announcing their intention of cancelling their subscriptions to the Kardashians.

Others also pointed out that an electorate that voted out Jenner can’t be trusted in the coming British election.

The whole of the UK at the Kardashians right now after the abandoned Caitlyn on the bridge #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yjhsR2hSrt — Jemma Benton (@jemmalb123) December 6, 2019

Caitlyn and Nadine both voted off in the same episode. Cancel next week’s general election because the United Kingdom definitely do not know how to vote. LUDICROUS. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j6PenlWZaN — SHANE (@shane_reaction_) December 6, 2019

I’m a Celeb — Caitlyn on the Bridge to no one

Wow no words.. why was nobody there for caitlyn leaving the jungle 💔💔💔 #ImACelebrity2019 #CaitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/IzO68yTQaO — Lynds Inglis (@__Lyndseyy) December 6, 2019

The Kardashian/Jenner families also annoyed viewers by not writing to Jenner during the 70-year-old’s stay in the camp.

However, Jenner did receive one letter — from partner Sophia Hutchens.

Of course, if it’s true I’m a Celeb producers paid Jenner half a million dollars to appear on the show, it’s not likely she’s too upset.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.