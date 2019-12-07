TV

I’m a Celeb fans cancel Kardashians after no one at bridge

I'm a Celeb
Image: @lewisa95 Twitter

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here fans reacted with fury when none of Caitlyn Jenner’s family members greeted her after her eviction Friday night. Jenner became the seventh celebrity voted off I’m a Celeb.

Following an exit interview with the show hosts, contestants leave the camp via a footbridge.

Advertisements

Usually, loved ones await their return to the outside world on the other side of the bridge.

However, none of the large extended Kardashian/Jenner clan bothered showing up last night.

British fans then went ballistic on Twitter announcing their intention of cancelling their subscriptions to the Kardashians.

Others also pointed out that an electorate that voted out Jenner can’t be trusted in the coming British election.

I’m a Celeb — Caitlyn on the Bridge to no one

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Everyone seems to be loving Caitlyns morning wake up! Who thinks she’s going to be Queen of the Jungle?

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

The Kardashian/Jenner families also annoyed viewers by not writing to Jenner during the 70-year-old’s stay in the camp.

However, Jenner did receive one letter — from partner Sophia Hutchens.

Of course, if it’s true I’m a Celeb producers paid Jenner half a million dollars to appear on the show, it’s not likely she’s too upset.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

dan pasquali great aussie bake off
arthur and guillaume dance against homophobia
dance against homophobia
L Word: Generation Q
ruby rose batwoman
sally rugg q&a israel folau