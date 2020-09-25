‘I’ll sue’: Village People star denies YMCA is about ‘illicit gay sex’

Village People frontman Victor Willis has spoken out about the group’s iconic song YMCA to insist it’s not about “illicit gay sex”.

The 1978 song featured on the band’s album Cruisin’ and was a chart-topper around the world.

But in a fiery Facebook post this week, Victor threatened legal action over “false accusations” about the song.

“As I’ve said numerous times before (and this was proven in federal court), I wrote 100% of the lyrics to Y.M.C.A., so I ought to know what my song is about,” he wrote.

“Y.M.C.A. is one of the most iconic songs in the world. I will not stand idle and allow it to be defamed.

“Therefore, I will sue the next media organization, or anyone else, that falsely suggests Y.M.C.A. is somehow about illicit gay sex.

“Get your minds out of the gutter please! It is not about that!”

In a further Facebook comment, Willis claimed unequivocally “there is no Gay subtext to Y.M.C.A.”

“Did Village People record songs with a Gay subtext? YES we did!” he wrote.

“But YMCA is not one of them. In fact, the Gay songs all appeared on the first album.

“But by the second album when I started writing lyrics, [producer and songwriter] Jacques Morali and I moved our music away from that, and into the mainstream.

“This is why the second, third, fourth, and fifth albums were far more successful than the first album because the music was moved away from that narrow focus.

“But some assumed we continued. We did not.”

NOTICE ABOUT Y.M.C.A: News and Twitter trending of Y.M.C.A. is off the chart right now with false accusations about the… Posted by Victor Willis on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Bitter feuds within the Village People

The singer and songwriter earlier told news.com.au the song is actually about his youth and the time spent hanging with friends in his neighborhood.

“’You can hang out with all the boys’ was a term about me and my friends playing basketball at The Y,” he explained.

He added, “I’m happy the gay community adopted it as their anthem, I have no qualms with that.”

Willis left the Village People in 1980 after writing many of their songs.

In 2017, he returned to the group but dumped the rest of the band’s lineup at that time, sparking a bitter feud.

Willis also took to Facebook last month to tease a new biopic of The Village People.

“A Village People biopic is in the works (serious negotiation stage). The first real Village People motion picture!” he said.

“The biggie are the music rights. Then life rights (me, Jacques estate, Henri’s estate). Finally, agreeing on a script.”

