IKEA brings its rainbow pride bags to Australia

IKEA has announced it will donate $20,000 to ACON as its rainbow-coloured carry-bags come to Australia.

The global furniture chain announced on Wednesday its rainbow-coloured pride rework of its iconic Frakta carry-bag were available in Australian stores.

In addition, the company has pledged to donate $20,000 to ACON, a New South Wales-based organisation that specialises in HIV prevention and support and LGBTIQ health.

ACON also provides support for mental health, domestic and family violence and alcohol and drug-related issues.

IKEA Australia’s people and culture manager Richard Harries said the company believes equality is a human right.

“We’re committed to making sure everyone – our customers, co-workers, business partners – feel appreciated and valued, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Harries said.

“[IKEA is] proud to celebrate and to support diversity, inclusion and equality.

“We’re committed to creating stores and workplaces where LGBT+ Australians feel welcomed, respected and appreciated for who they are.”

Named “Kvanting” in Australia, the bag’s design features six colourful stripes in a nod to the rainbow flag.

Harries said the rainbow-coloured Kvanting bags are “a stylish splash of colour” and “celebration of equality in Australia.”

One of many pride-themed products this year

In May, IKEA first announced the rainbow bags ahead of the start of Pride Month in the US. Proceeds went to the US-based Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group advocating for equality for LGBTIQ communities.

IKEA said the rainbow Kvanting bags are now available for purchase throughout the company’s Australian stores.

Before Pride Month this year, IKEA’s bag was one of many pride-themed products unveiled by companies. Supermarket Marks & Spencer sold a Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato (LGBT) sandwich.

Johnson & Johnson also introduced a rainbow coloured Listerine bottle.

