If you’re experiencing domestic or family violence, pick up the phone

People experiencing domestic and family violence require support. In Queensland that support is available for all people needing it, including LGBTIQ people.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, the time to act is now. Support and counselling are available, over the phone, online and in person.

No one should live in fear. Everyone has the right to respectful, loving relationships.

However, some people do live in fear, even in their own homes — made to feel powerless, afraid and unsafe by loved ones.

It can happen to anyone, and to people in all communities, including LGBTIQ communities. Research shows up to one in three LGBTIQ persons experiences domestic and family violence in their lifetime.

People experiencing domestic and family violence often feel helpless. They remain silent, afraid to reach out for help because of embarrassment about their situation or threats from their abuser.

Sometimes, they believe promises from their abuser that the behaviour will stop.

However, perpetrators of domestic and family violence rarely alter course without intervention. Domestic and family violence is about power and control.

False promises are just another tool in the arsenal of a perpetrator wishing to exert control over another person.

Deciding to leave a violent relationship is a difficult. It requires planning and the person leaving requires support. In Queensland, there are counselling services equipped to assist LGBTIQ Queenslanders in need of help.

If you do not feel safe in your home, the time to act is now.

Your situation will be taken seriously, and you will have access to the help and support you need.

Additionally, there are a number of accommodation options that can be organised to help you escape a domestic and family violence situation, regardless of your gender or sexuality.

For more information check out: qld.gov.au/LGBTIQendDFV

If you or someone you know is at risk of family and domestic violence:

In an emergency call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the Police.

Support for Queensland women is available from the DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811.

Support for Queensland men is available on the DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636.

Call Diverse Voices on 1800 184 527 3pm – midnight.

Diverse Voices is a peer-to-peer phone and internet counselling service focused on the diverse voices that make up our community.

