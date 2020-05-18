IDAHOBIT 2020 in Australia and all around the world

Despite the pandemic, LGBTIQ communities and allies across the world yesterday celebrated IDAHOBIT 2020, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia

Municipalities, governments, businesses, and organisations draped rainbow flags or illuminated buildings in rainbow colours worldwide.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of gatherings.

However, members of our ever-resourceful communities made up for that by finding new ways to celebrate.

People took photographs, wore our community flags, waved those flags in isolated spots, and generally did whatever it took to commemorate the day.

Ada Macey made her IDAHOBIT 2020 statement by just wearing a t-shirt that expressed a simple truth.

In Brisbane, the City Council along with QC (QLD Council LGBTI Health) again lit up Brisbane City Hall and the Story Bridge and also a range of other landmarks across the city.

IDAHOBIT 2020 Tonga

Embassies, high commissions and consulates around the world also took a stand for IDAHOBIT 2020.

17 May is #IDAHOBIT. I proudly stand with the 🇹🇴SOGIE community& acknowledge the work still needed. Grateful to mark the day w/ local partner, Tonga Leitis Association and my staff at the High Commission. 🇦🇺 is working to ensure equal human rights for SOGIE people around the🌐 pic.twitter.com/dOWO2FXDmB — Adrian Morrison (@AustHCTonga) May 17, 2020

Canberra

While Australian diplomats commemorated IDAHOBIT 2020 overseas, other embassies celebrated the day here.

Germany

Kosovo IDAHOBIT 2020

Although a majority Moslem country, Kosovo remains a secular state with no state religion and the government supports LGBTIQ rights.

Brussels

Although some members of the EU continue to discriminate against LGBTIQ people, the organisation itself enjoys a proud record of supporting sexual minorities. The organisation also lights up its Brussels HQ annually for IDAHOBIT.

Auch #Europa zeigt heute 🏳️‍🌈-Flagge zum #IDAHOBIT. Das ist wichtig! Aber genau so klar muss 🇪🇺 gegen 🇮🇩 und 🇭🇺 vorgehen. In beiden Ländern gibt es #LGBTIQ feindliche Gesetze. #lovewins #loveislove pic.twitter.com/7AEj8WHTjj — Benjamin D. Thomas (@BenjaminDThomas) May 17, 2020

Myanmar

Myanmar punishes same-sex sexual acts along with heterosexual anal sex and also oral sex by anyone with prison sentences. However, brave members of the local LGBTIQ communities and their allies continue to stand up for basic human rights.

Today International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia Day. In #Myanmar we work with the Transmen Association to stop discrimination against LGBT students at universities. Today we honor them. #IDAHOTB2020 #IDAHOBIT pic.twitter.com/GePM1pZT7S — Asia Catalyst (@AsiaCatalyst) May 17, 2020

Haiti IDAHOBIT 2020

LGBTIQ people in Haiti face discrimination and little protection against hate crimes, although the country does not criminalise same-sex sexual acts. However, transgender Haitians suffer persecution under the vagrancy laws.

Barbados

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride Barbados (@pridebarbados) on May 17, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT

Uganda

Sadly, in Uganda, the face mask is necessary not only to provide protection against COVID-19, but also homophobia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Norley 🌈⚓ (@monicanorley) on May 17, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

Egypt’s gift to the world – the magnificent Mona Eltahawy

Despite an apparent Australian television ban on Mona, her voice will not easily be silenced.

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. On Sunday @tbafoundations is holding a celebration of the #LGBTQ community across our continent of Africa. Join them here https://t.co/OxlAUt3W1W I made this video for #IDAHOBIT pic.twitter.com/m9b1KWZEgm — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) May 17, 2020

