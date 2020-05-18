IDAHOBIT 2020 in Australia and all around the world

BreakingWorld

Image: Queensland Police Service Facebook

Despite the pandemic, LGBTIQ communities and allies across the world yesterday celebrated IDAHOBIT 2020, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia

Municipalities, governments, businesses, and organisations draped rainbow flags or illuminated buildings in rainbow colours worldwide.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of gatherings.

However, members of our ever-resourceful communities made up for that by finding new ways to celebrate.

People took photographs, wore our community flags, waved those flags in isolated spots, and generally did whatever it took to commemorate the day.

Ada Macey made her IDAHOBIT 2020 statement by just wearing a t-shirt that expressed a simple truth.

In Brisbane, the City Council along with QC (QLD Council LGBTI Health) again lit up Brisbane City Hall and the Story Bridge and also a range of other landmarks across the city.

Brisbane City Hall photographed by Tina Eastley
Brisbane’s Story Bridge. Image: Michael Riddiford Facebook

IDAHOBIT 2020 Tonga

Embassies, high commissions and consulates around the world also took a stand for IDAHOBIT 2020.

Canberra

While Australian diplomats commemorated IDAHOBIT 2020 overseas, other embassies celebrated the day here.

Germany

Kosovo IDAHOBIT 2020

Although a majority Moslem country, Kosovo remains a secular state with no state religion and the government supports LGBTIQ rights.

Brussels

Although some members of the EU continue to discriminate against LGBTIQ people, the organisation itself enjoys a proud record of supporting sexual minorities. The organisation also lights up its Brussels HQ annually for IDAHOBIT.

Myanmar

Myanmar punishes same-sex sexual acts along with heterosexual anal sex and also oral sex by anyone with prison sentences. However, brave members of the local LGBTIQ communities and their allies continue to stand up for basic human rights.

Haiti IDAHOBIT 2020

LGBTIQ people in Haiti face discrimination and little protection against hate crimes, although the country does not criminalise same-sex sexual acts. However, transgender Haitians suffer persecution under the vagrancy laws.

Barbados

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pride Barbados (@pridebarbados) on

Uganda

Sadly, in Uganda, the face mask is necessary not only to provide protection against COVID-19, but also homophobia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Norley 🌈⚓ (@monicanorley) on

Egypt’s gift to the world – the magnificent Mona Eltahawy

Despite an apparent Australian television ban on Mona, her voice will not easily be silenced.

