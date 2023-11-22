ICC bans transgender women from international cricket

The governing body for international cricket, ICC, has banned most transgender women from international competition.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board announced the ruling this morning. It says “male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be able to compete in the international women’s game.”

This rule is “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken.”

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice says the decision prioritises integrity over inclusivity.

“Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.”

Earlier this year, Australian-born transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey became the first international trans player.

She played for Canada in a women’s T20 fixture against Brazil. Her case seems to have prompted the change in regulations.

Danielle took to Instagram to respond to the rule change that has now ended her career.

“Following the ICC’s decision this morning, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricketing career is over,” she said.

“While I hold my opinions on the ICC’s decision, they are irrelevant.

“What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a message that we don’t belong.

“I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport.”

Cricket Australia

Meanwhile, eligibility rules at a domestic level are a matter for each individual member board.

Cricket Australia has said it allows the participation of transgender cricketers at a community level in the category aligned with their gender identity. The Australian governing body would also not change its current regulations for elite players.

Those regulations, introduced in 2019, place requirements on testosterone limits. However Australian professional cricket has not yet had a transgender cricketer.

“Australian cricket continues to have its own policy in place for domestic cricket which establishes a framework for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse players balancing considerations such as inclusion and fairness and the wellbeing and safety of athletes,” a spokesperson said.

“Our community guidelines prioritise participation and our mission of being a sport for all.”

