Ian Thorpe to feature on return of This Is Your Life

This Is Your Life will return to TV screens this weekend, featuring Olympian Ian Thorpe as the first guest of the season.

Hosted by Melisssa Doyle the first episode will explore the life of the celebrated gay swimming star.

And everyone is turning up for the party.

This Is Your life to celebrate Ian Thorpe

This Is Your Life first debuted on Australian television in 1975.

Since then the program has celebrated the lives of hundreds of famous Australians

Openly gay former Olympian Ian Thorpe will feature as the opening guest of the new season.

After surprising Thorpie during a motivational speech host Melissa Doyle sits down with him for a journey through his life.

From his triumphs in the swimming pool to his life after swimming the program will follow the highs and lows of his career.

Including answering why he chose to retire when he did.

Untold stories of his life will also include the story of his friendship with Giorgio Armani.

Plus the story of how Thorpie was invited to Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding.

Australia’s biggest names join the party

It wouldn’t be This Is Your Life without celebrity guests.

And the names joining in the celebration of Ian Thorpe are huge.

Olympic legends like Cathy Freeman, Michael Klim and Grant Hackett will appear to pay tribute.

Aussie TV personalities Merrick & Rosso also make an appearance during the program.

Even Aussie legend Jimmy Barnes is included with a live performance for the star, detailing how the two became friends.

Joining the big names will of course be stories from close family and friends with both his mother and nana by his side.

This Is Your Life returns to Channel 7 this Sunday the 24th of July at 7:00 pm.

Watch the full trailer below.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.