Screen

Ian Thorpe spotted in wheelchair after filming Amazing Race

Ian Thorpe has been seen in a wheelchair after filming The Amazing Race Australia
Images: Channel 7 (back), Channel 10 (right)

Ian Thorpe has been seen getting around in a wheelchair in Brisbane, a month after he was confirmed on the new season of The Amazing Race Australia.

The Paris Olympic Games kicks off next month. Last week, Thorpie hosted the TV broadcast of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

The retired Olympic champion is hosting the coverage for Channel 9, and Channel 7 has claimed he suffered the injury while filming the Channel 10 reality show overseas.

“We’re told Ian Thorpe is completely okay, but apparently the injury was a serious and painful one,” Channel 7’s Chris Reason reported.

Thorpie needed the wheelchair and crutches to get in and out of the swimming venue as he hosted last week. But the five-time Olympic gold medallist isn’t able to share any more details.

Ian Thorpe joined by friend Christian on The Amazing Race

Last month, Channel 10 confirmed Ian Thorpe was in the cast of the reality competition, racing around the world with his childhood friend Christian Miranda.

The cast for the new season is very queer. Thorpie is racing against singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Matildas stars Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik.

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will screen on Channel 10 later in the year.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begins with the Opening Ceremony on Channel 9 on Saturday, July 27. It’s so great seeing Thorpie back on TV!

More on Ian Thorpe:

Ian Thorpe officially gets ‘Legend’ status in Sport Australia’s Hall of Fame

‘Fix this’: Ian Thorpe’s simple message to PM Anthony Albanese

Ian Thorpe opens up about armed stalker drama after Olympic glory

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Season two of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ confirmed
Ian Thorpe
‘Fix this’: Ian Thorpe’s message to Anthony Albanese
Drag queens Scarlett Fever with MAFS bridge Lucinda Light
MAFS bride Lucinda Light joining drag brunch at The Wickham
Miriam Margolyes in Byron Bay in Impossibly Australian on ABC
Miriam Margolyes visited Byron Bay and had her yoni steamed
Paralympic champ Ellie Cole and a photo of her and her partner Silvia
I’m A Celebrity’s Ellie Cole shares her unexpected love story
Khanh Ong on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Khanh Ong put his whole fist in his mouth on I’m A Celebrity