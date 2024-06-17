Ian Thorpe spotted in wheelchair after filming Amazing Race

Ian Thorpe has been seen getting around in a wheelchair in Brisbane, a month after he was confirmed on the new season of The Amazing Race Australia.

The Paris Olympic Games kicks off next month. Last week, Thorpie hosted the TV broadcast of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

The retired Olympic champion is hosting the coverage for Channel 9, and Channel 7 has claimed he suffered the injury while filming the Channel 10 reality show overseas.

“We’re told Ian Thorpe is completely okay, but apparently the injury was a serious and painful one,” Channel 7’s Chris Reason reported.

Thorpie needed the wheelchair and crutches to get in and out of the swimming venue as he hosted last week. But the five-time Olympic gold medallist isn’t able to share any more details.

Ian Thorpe joined by friend Christian on The Amazing Race

Last month, Channel 10 confirmed Ian Thorpe was in the cast of the reality competition, racing around the world with his childhood friend Christian Miranda.

The cast for the new season is very queer. Thorpie is racing against singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Matildas stars Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik.

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will screen on Channel 10 later in the year.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begins with the Opening Ceremony on Channel 9 on Saturday, July 27. It’s so great seeing Thorpie back on TV!

