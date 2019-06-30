Ian Thorpe and boyfriend Ryan Channing split

Ryan Channing confirmed to The Daily Telegraph last night that he and boyfriend Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe recently split. The model described the breakup as friendly.

Yes, the rumours are true, we have parted ways. It has all been very amicable. We have stayed friends.

Ryan revealed he moved out of the home he shared with the Olympic Gold Medallist.

We have just gone our separate ways. I have moved out.

Advertisements

Ryan said the split occurred because the pair spent too much time apart due to career commitments

“When we started the relationship I was in a different situation to what I am now.

“I was working as a paralegal and now I have this massive skincare company and we are both travelling a lot.

“I wasn’t as busy before when we were together.”

Ian Thorpe

Ian Thorpe later confirmed the split.

The couple spent four years together.

A few months ago they visited a reproductive clinic in Los Angeles to investigate the potential of becoming parents.

When they newspaper asked Ryan how Thorpe was coping with the split, he said, “I am not too sure, that is something you would need to ask him directly.”

“I am doing fine. We are still friends,” he said.

Ian Thorpe previously spoke about his mental health issues and his struggles since teenage years with depression.

Advertisements

Ryan said he hopes he and Thorpe remain friends.

“We had great times and there is probably still more to come because we remain good friends and still talk.

“It is still happy days, we have just drifted apart.”

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.