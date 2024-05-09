Ian Gelder, Game of Thrones’ Kevan Lannister dies at 74

Actor Ian Gelder, best known as Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones, has died aged 74.

Ian Gelder’s husband and fellow actor Ben Daniels announced his death on Tuesday. He said Ian died five months after a diagnose of bile duct cancer.

“It is with huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner, Ian Gelder.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1:07 pm.

“He was the kindest, most generous-spirited and loving human being.”

Ben Daniels said the illness progressed more quickly than expected.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer, but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Ian Gelder’s manager, Daniel John, also posted a tribute.

“I am heartbroken by the news that the wonderful Ian Gelder has passed away.

“Ian was one of the loveliest men you could ever wish to meet.

“Unfailingly kind, and a true gentleman who will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.”

