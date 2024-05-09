Screen

Ian Gelder, Game of Thrones’ Kevan Lannister dies at 74

Actor Ian Gelder, best known as Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones, has died aged 74.

Ian Gelder’s husband and fellow actor Ben Daniels announced his death on Tuesday. He said Ian died five months after a diagnose of bile duct cancer.

“It is with huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner, Ian Gelder.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1:07 pm.

“He was the kindest, most generous-spirited and loving human being.”

Ben Daniels said the illness progressed more quickly than expected.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer, but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

 

Ian Gelder’s manager, Daniel John, also posted a tribute.

“I am heartbroken by the news that the wonderful Ian Gelder has passed away.

“Ian was one of the loveliest men you could ever wish to meet.

“Unfailingly kind, and a true gentleman who will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.”

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

