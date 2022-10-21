I Will Survive: 44 years young today. 🎶🏳️‍🌈🥳🏳️‍🌈🎂

Released October 23, 1978, ‘I Will Survive’ turns 44 today. Gloria Gaynor’s defiant anthem continues to resonate with abused and downtrodden people everywhere.

Hear it as you read? Vid is down just a few sentences. 🥳

Soon after its release, ‘I Will Survive’ was embraced as an anthem and rallying call by women, queers, and other disadvantaged communities. Not bad for a track dismissed by record company executives as a forgettable B-side.

Songwriter Dino Fekaris’ sacking from Motown provided the inspiration.

Despondent at losing his job, Dino cheered up after hearing another of his songs on TV. Reinvigorated, he jumped up and down on his bed.

“I’m going to make it.

“I’m going to be a songwriter.

“I will survive!”

Gloria Gaynor — I Will Survive

Gloria Gaynor

The songwriter teamed with regular collaborator Freddie Perren on the lyrics. Two years later, Polydor asked Freddie Perren to produce a single for Gloria Gaynor and allowed him to also produce the B-side.

He and Dino showed the ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ singer some scribbled lyrics. She immediately recognised ‘I Will Survive’ as a hit.

However, Polydor bosses ignored her entreaties to make the song an A-side.

Session musicians laid down the backing track in just 35 minutes. Gloria Gaynor recorded the vocals later while wearing a back brace following recent surgery.

With little record company support for the track, Gloria Gaynor and her husband gave a stack of the record to a Studio 54 DJ to share among his friends. Club and radio DJs started playing ‘I Will Survive’ and the rest is history.

Gloria Gaynor says she never tires of singing the song.

Timeless lyric

“From the beginning, I recognised it was a timeless lyric that everyone could relate to.

“So I don’t get tired of singing it. I’m always freshening it up; changing the beat, the lyrics, modernising the arrangement. I’ve even stuck a hip-hop section in the middle of it.

“I become 295% grade A ham when I do this song because people still love it.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.