‘I like to kiss guys’: US track star Trey Cunningham comes out

US track and field star Trey Cunningham, 25, has come out publicly.

The athlete is a five-time All-American hurdler at Florida State and was a silver medalist at the 2022 World Championships.

Coming out in an interview with US Weekly, Cunningham said he hoped sharing his truth would help “push the needle forward that ‘it’s OK. This is normal’.”

“I’ve grown up in a time where people just don’t care anymore,” Cunningham said.

“I feel like I was on the cusp of that change, just a little bit. Especially my latter years of college, I’ve realised people just don’t care.”

He continued, “I’m just Trey and apparently it’s a special thing that I like to kiss guys.”

The conversation that helped Trey embrace his truth

However, he did speak to the confusion around his sexuality while growing up in Alabama.

“In high school, I felt like I was weird,” he said.

“I didn’t like people. I wasn’t going after anyone in particular. Toward the end of senior year and then moving to freshman year of college, I was like, ‘Oh, I can explore this side of me.’ It turned out it was more men coming up than women. And now, all men.”

Along the way, Cunningham credited a conversation with a track coach during his freshman year, which he called “one of the best things that happened to me.”

“We talked about a few things we can do physically,” he recalled.

“You can fix your foot, you can do all these things. And the last thing was, ‘I need you to be totally 100 percent comfortable with who you are because there’s no one out there on the track to help you. It’s you in between those two lines and those 10 hurdles. If you’re not comfortable, you can’t really fly.’”

Cunningham said this conversation “started this whole journey of me being uncomfortable enough to be comfortable with who I was.”

