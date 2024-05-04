Screen

I Kissed a Girl or at least identify as queer

kissed a girl

Asked about her own sexuality in a teaser for I Kissed a Girl, Dannii Minogue says, “I identify as queer in a weird way.”

Now, we’re not quite sure how much longer that explanation will cut it. But she’s a popular celebrity, so let’s give the girl a break.

Dannii said it was about time Britain had an exclusively female dating show.

“This is so important,” Dannii told the Mirror.

“There hasn’t been a show for the girls in the reality gay dating world. It’s like we need this to happen. I’m hoping that there are parties up and down the country.”

When the contestants asked if the Aussie pop star fancied women, she didn’t quite commit.

“I identify as queer in a weird way. You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?”

Dannii also talked of reality TV as an agent for social change. There’s actually plenty to suggest she’s right on that.

“There’s a curiosity, right? Whether you are a lesbian or not. Who’s going to be in the casting? Who’s going to be paired with who? What are they like? Will they represent me? Do I see myself? A million questions, and guess what? The straights have the same million questions.

“The best thing that can happen to this show is that everyone watches it, and everyone has questions. Everyone learns something. Everyone moves forward.”

Who’d you kiss?

I Kissed A Boy coming to Aussie streaming.

I Kissed A Boy is getting a lesbian spinoff.

Dannii Minogue gives update on lesbian series I Kissed A Girl.

‘Loads of drama’ in Dannii’s dating show I Kissed A Girl.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

