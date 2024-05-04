I Kissed a Girl or at least identify as queer

Asked about her own sexuality in a teaser for I Kissed a Girl, Dannii Minogue says, “I identify as queer in a weird way.”

Now, we’re not quite sure how much longer that explanation will cut it. But she’s a popular celebrity, so let’s give the girl a break.

Dannii said it was about time Britain had an exclusively female dating show.

“This is so important,” Dannii told the Mirror.

“There hasn’t been a show for the girls in the reality gay dating world. It’s like we need this to happen. I’m hoping that there are parties up and down the country.”

When the contestants asked if the Aussie pop star fancied women, she didn’t quite commit.

“I identify as queer in a weird way. You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?”

Dannii also talked of reality TV as an agent for social change. There’s actually plenty to suggest she’s right on that.

“There’s a curiosity, right? Whether you are a lesbian or not. Who’s going to be in the casting? Who’s going to be paired with who? What are they like? Will they represent me? Do I see myself? A million questions, and guess what? The straights have the same million questions.

“The best thing that can happen to this show is that everyone watches it, and everyone has questions. Everyone learns something. Everyone moves forward.”

Who’d you kiss?

