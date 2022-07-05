‘I cried’: Adele serenades gay man after borrowing Pride flag

Adele has given a gay fan a Pride he’ll never forget during a homecoming concert in London at the weekend.

The British singer played to a crowd of 65,000 at the UK capital’s Hyde Park, a concert that coincided with the city’s 50th anniversary Pride in London celebrations.

During the gig, Adele acknowledged the occasion by performing draped in a rainbow flag, wishing the audience a happy Pride.

“I wore my hair out today to try and be a bit draggy,” she told the crowd.

One of the concertgoers later recounted the wild story of how the singer borrowed the Progress Pride flag from his group in exchange for VIP seats at the gig.

The gay man, Dean, went to the concert with a couple of friends and explained it all on Twitter.

“Last night I was invited by Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened!” he wrote.

He said while they were waiting inside the venue, “a woman approached my friend and I and said she saw I was wearing a pride flag”. He said the staff member told them “Adele needed one for her performance.”

“She asked if she could borrow mine so… OF COURSE I SAID YES!” he recalled.

“Then we were whisked away into the Diamond VIP section and given a LOT of drinks tokens.”

‘I’ll never forget this night’

Dean explained that backstage they were hanging out with celebrities and watched as Adele kicked off the concert with Hello.

“Then, after two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened. @Adele, in front of 65,000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over to the barrier!” he said.

“We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house. They certainly were!

“Then, during ‘When We Were Young’, Adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried.

“To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride Adele sung ‘Love Is A Game’, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss.”

At the end of the concert, Adele reached down to his group and returned the flag to them.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!!” he tweeted.

Dean also posted a clip of him enjoying “the most awkward drunk conversation” of his life with Adele on stage.

Adele London concert was first major gigs in years

Over the weekend, London celebrated the historic 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade.

Adele’s Hyde Park concerts were the singer’s first big gigs in five years.

