Hungary just banned legal recognition for transgender people

Hungary’s parliament has voted to end legal recognition for transgender and intersex people, in a regressive move slammed by human rights activists.

Right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán (pictured) and his ruling Fidesz party voted to ban trans and intersex people from obtaining identity documents that reflect their gender identity.

Lawmakers voted 134-56 to declare gender identity on the basis of “sex at birth” as recorded on a birth certificate.

The Bill requires an individuals’ sex be recorded in the national registry “based on primary sex characteristics and chromosomes”.

Once recorded, the new law bans transgender and intersex people from updating it.

Amnesty International said the provisions “severely violate the rights of transgender and intersex people to privacy.”

Hungarian rights group Hatter Society also said the “sad and outrageous” law violates constitutional rights. The group said they “won’t give up” fighting it.

They say the bill ignores criticism from dozens of civil and international organisations. These include the Hungarian Psychological Association and the European Parliament.

The Hatter Society want the law to go to the country’s Constitutional Court for review.

Gender law pushes Hungary ‘back to the dark ages’

Amnesty International said the laws fail to protect trans and intersex people’s “human dignity and can expose them to discrimination in all spheres of life.”

Transgender Hungarians will have to “out” themselves every time they present their identification.

Amnesty spokesperson Krisztina Tamás-Sáróy said the law’s passage “pushes Hungary back to the dark ages.”

“[The law] tramples the rights of transgender and intersex people,” she said.

“It will not only expose them to further discrimination but also deepen an already intolerant and hostile environment faced by the LGBTI community.

“It is critical for Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights to act urgently and request that the Constitutional Court review and swiftly annul the appalling provisions of this law.

“Everyone’s gender identity should be legally recognised. Everyone must be allowed to change their legal name and gender markers on all official documents.”

Hungary currently recognises same-sex couples. But Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party oppose same-sex marriage.

Recently, activists have reported a rise in homophobic rhetoric in the country.

Last year, the Hungarian parliament’s speaker compared same-sex adoption to paedophilia.

And in November, Hungary pulled out of the Eurovision Song Contest amid media commentary the contest was too gay.

Conservative MPs also reacted furiously to lovely Coca-Cola ads depicting same-sex couples.

