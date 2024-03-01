NSW

Hundreds attend snap vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Close to a thousand people attended the snap vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies today. Photo: Jacob van Tienen.

Close to a thousand people filled Darlinghurst’s Green Park this evening to remember the lives of murdered former Channel 10 presenter and AFL umpire Jesse Baird and his partner, Qantas cabin crew member Luke Davies.

They stood in silence along with Qtopia Sydney chair David Polson, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and City of Sydney Councillor Adam Worling, among many others, as they listened to music and watched photos of Jesse and Luke play on a large screen in front of the Green Park bandstand.

The vigil was only announced yesterday with the permission of Jesse and Luke’s families, so to see such a huge turnout at such short notice shows how much the pair’s deaths have rocked the LGBTQIA+ community in Sydney.

Jesse and Luke were allegedly murdered by NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19.

Their remains were recovered on February 27 at a property outside Goulburn.

It is alleged that Jesse was being stalked by Lamarre-Condon in the months prior to the murder, including tampering with his vehicle and entering his home.

There have been conflicting reports on the nature of their relationship, with NSW Police describing it as “on-again, off-again” and others reporting that Jesse had never reciprocated Lamarre-Condon’s feelings.

Qantas will also be honouring the life of Luke Davies in Saturday night’s Mardi Gras Parade.

Luke began flying with Qantas in Brisbane in 2022 and last year moved to Sydney to work as a flight attendant on international flights.

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

