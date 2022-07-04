‘Humiliation’: Courtney Act reveals two reality shows she won’t do

Drag star and reality TV queen Courtney Act has said that there’s two Australian reality shows you won’t see her on.

The drag performer became a household name on Australian Idol before building a major international profile overseas with her stints on RuPaul’s Drag Race and UK’s Celebrity Big Brother.

She’s also competed on our own Dancing with the Stars multiple times.

However the drag superstar has singled out two Australian shows that you won’t see her on.

“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Apprentice are two that I wouldn’t go on,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“I’m A Celebrity just seems like entertainment through humiliation.

“And then I watched the first episode of Celebrity Apprentice and they separated them into boys groups and girls groups.

“And the blokes were all there getting their dicks out and waving them around the table, metaphorically speaking.

“I just thought, ‘Oh god’. It just felt like a whole bunch of ‘celebrities’ all trying to prove their business acumen and prowess.”

Courtney Act explained that reality TV shows are “great publicity” and “they get you into other people’s worlds”.

“They’ve been great in my career. But there does come a point where you just can’t sell your soul to the devil any longer,” she laughed.

“I’m not saying I’ve reached that point, I’m still accepting offers.”

Watch Courtney Act’s new drag makeover show Courtney’s Closet

On Monday (July 4), Courtney Act’s new Aussie project Courtney’s Closet arrived on streaming on 10play.

The “interview show with a twist” sees Courtney give guest Luke McGregor a drag makeover after interviewing him in her makeup chair.

Right now, the show is just a single episode pilot as part of Network 10’s Pilot Showcase.

But Courtney pleaded for people who want more to “please stream it and talk about it online so the gatekeepers can’t resist!”

“I’ll draw out cracking yarns, good conversation and the true essence of each guest before revealing their new look,” she explained.

“This isn’t about laughing at a bloke trying to walk in heels. It’s about using the power of transformation to access a new side to some of our favourite people.”

The first episode of Courtney’s Closet on 10play is one of six other new projects as part of Network 10’s Pilot Showcase.

Courtney Act is also currently hosting interview program One Plus One on ABC and she’s had some great chats in the new season.

You can also hear Courtney kiki with her best friend Vanity on the second season of their podcast Brenda, Call Me!, streaming each week.

