Human Rights Conference 2023: Who is presenting?

In 2023, Sydney WorldPride will be hosting the largest LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference ever to be held in the southern hemisphere.

The three-day conference will be an exploration of LGBTQIA+ human rights, and the journey towards a vision for the future.

The conference will be immersive and fast-paced, taking place in Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC).

The program will combine inspiring keynotes, panels and roundtables with interactive workshops, performances and facilitated networking events.

This convergence of human rights defenders, community members, government representatives, philanthropists and corporate leaders will signify an historical commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights.

The conference will be an opportunity to help create a world that is safe, free and equal for everyone.

Kate Wickett, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney WorldPride, said: “Never before has an LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference of this scale been held in the Asia Pacific.

“It’s a cornerstone event in the Sydney WorldPride festival calendar.”

Meet the Human Rights Conference presenters

Over 60 local and international presenters will be involved in the conference. This will include LGBTQIA+ campaigners and activists, First Nations leaders and elders, policy and law makers, elected officials, researchers and academics.

The presenters will hail from all corners of the globe, from the Caribbean and North America to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Pacific and sub-Saharan Africa.

Here are just some of the many incredible presenters that will take the stage:

Victor Madrigal-Borloz (he/him) – United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and jurist (Costa Rica)

Professor Dennis Altman AM FASSA (he/him) – Australian writer, academic and voice of the early Gay Liberation Movement (Australia)

Tony Briffa (she/her) – intersex human rights activist and first out intersex person elected to public office in the world (Malta/Australia)

Edwin Cameron (he/him) – Former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa and LGBTQIA+ advocate (South Africa)

Dr Julia Ehrt (she/her) – LGBTQIA+ activist, community leader and Executive Director at The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, ILGA World (Germany/Switzerland)

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere MP (she/her/ia) – Member of New Zealand Parliament and LGBTQ+ activist and scholar (New Zealand)

Crystal Love (she/her) – Sistergirl and First Nations Elder (Lajamanu, Darwin/Tiwi Islands)

Noelene Nabulivou (she/her) – activist and Executive Director at Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality (Fiji)

Dédé Oetomo (he/him) – Indonesian activist and Founder and Trustee of GAYa NUSANTARA Foundation (Indonesia)

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (she/her) – Co-Founder UK Black Pride and the Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Trust (United Kingdom)

In addition to the announcement of these 10 initial presenters, Sydney WorldPride has since announced another 17 inspiring presenters to the line-up.

What to expect

The full program of the conference will cover an extensive range of LGBTQIA+ human rights issues.

This will include the protection of LGBTQIA+ refugees and people seeking asylum; access to supportive and affirming healthcare for LGBTQIA+ people; the future of inclusive sport; and also the international effort to end unnecessary procedures performed on intersex people without their consent.

The conference will also provide the opportunity for people to hear stories from those with lived experience as LGBTQIA+ people.

