Police find bodies of couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

NSW Police have found Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at a property outside Goulburn, two hours south of Sydney, after their accused killer provided the location of the missing couple’s remains.

The couple’s accused killer, police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, was charged with murder on Friday. Investigators have searched for days to find Jesse and Luke.

On Tuesday afternoon, police officers established a crime scene at a second property in Bungonia. The small town is in the Southern Tablelands outside Goulburn in New South Wales.

Senior police, including NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, confirmed the discovery of the two men’s bodies at a press conference.

“The first phone call was to the families, to let them know,” Commissioner Webb said.

“On behalf of the NSW Police Force, I’d like to pass on my condolences to the Davies and Baird families, their friends and the LGBTQI+ communities, not just in New South Wales but across Australia, where they were based and had many friendships.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support. Every lead, every piece of information has been valuable in getting to this point today.”

Accused killer ‘provided location’ of Luke and Jesse

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said homicide squad detectives spoke to Beau Lamarre-Condon in prison on Tuesday morning.

“He provided assistance to the investigation and was able to provide a location of where Luke and Jesse were,” he said.

That was the first time since his arrest he had willingly given detectives information, police claim.

The location was around 20 minutes from a separate Bungonia property where police divers and teams searched unsuccessfully for the couple on Monday.

NSW Police allege Lamarre-Condon used his police-issued handgun to kill the couple at Jesse Baird’s home in Paddington last Monday.

The accused killer is alleged to have later travelled to Bungonia in a rented van.

“We’ll allege the accused went to the first Bungonia property [and later returned] to the property and moved the bodies to the current location,” Supt Doherty said.

The 28-year-old alleged killer handed himself over to police on Friday. NSW Police confirmed he’s been stood down without pay.

Commissioner Webb apologises for comments

Commissioner Webb also apologised for her choice of words in describing the couple’s murder as “a crime of passion,” which sparked backlash on Monday.

“It is a crime, and I qualified that by saying it’s of a domestic and stalking nature and, we allege, two murders,” she said.

“I apologise if that word upset people. It was intended to distinguish it from a gay hate crime.”

Webb said her message to the community is “to pass on our condolences and know that the investigators behind me and our organisation are doing everything to put the best case forward before the court.”

“Locating Jesse and Luke today will allow their families and everyone else to take the next step,” she said.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

