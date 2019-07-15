‘Human Ken Doll’ opens up about polyamorous relationship

Justin Jedlica, known as the “Human Ken Doll”, has opened up about his polyamorous “throuple” relationship with two Australian men.

The Instagram star has spent thousands on 700 plastic surgery procedures on a “journey of modification” and “customisation”.

And Jedlica told the Herald Sun he divides his time between his Los Angeles home and Melbourne boyfriends Stephen Walden and Jayson McNaughton.

“The more people you have in your life to love you, the better,” Jedlica (pictured above, left) said.

“We are a family and we love each other and we trust each other.

“It might be unconventional to have more than just two people in a relationship but I love the relationship I have with them.”

Walden added: “It works well. We are from Melbourne and Justin comes to Melbourne regularly to stay with us and we go to LA regularly to stay with him.

“Then there are multiple trips around the world that we all spend time together on.

“Whatever cocktail you like might not be my cocktail. But this cocktail works for us and there are a lot of ingredients in this cocktail, I can tell you.

“I think Mel B said it best when Posh did not go to the Spice Girls concert at Wembley. [She said] ‘It doesn’t matter, we always have each other’s back, no matter what’.”

Justin Jedlica a regular guest at Parliament House

Jedlica has made Australian headlines for his appearances at three annual federal budget functions in Canberra.

Last May, he angrily responded to “libelous” claims he was thrown out of Parliament House in 2017. Former MP Sam Dastyari alleged security escorted him out after “recognising him as a porn star.”

But Jedlica said he was “not a porn star, escort, or ‘toyboy'” and took “personal offence” to the allegations.

He said he was “an invited guest” at the parliamentary parties, and he had “passed all security and background checks” to attend.

Jedlica explained at the time that he was in a long-term polyamorous relationship with McNaughton, a Melbourne dentist, who donates to the Liberal Party.

He said he wanted to lobby political leaders on LGBTIQ rights after experiencing bullying and discrimination as a gay man.

