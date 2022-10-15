Hugh Sheridan’s mystery ex-husband named as US TV star

The Daily Mail has named Hugh Sheridan’s mystery ex-husband as openly gay US TV actor Rafael de la Fuente.

Last week, the Australian star told host Jessica Rowe on her Big Talk Show podcast about the secret wedding to a fellow entertainment industry figure in 2011.

The pair were married for nine years, according to Sheridan, but kept the union private and didn’t reveal their identity.

Now the Daily Mail has claimed the actor’s ex is openly gay Venezuelan-born, Los Angeles-based actor Rafael de la Fuente, known for his role on TV and Netflix series Dynasty.

The outlet reported Rafael de la Fuente and Sheridan had dated for several years, before the 2011 wedding.

Last week, Hugh Sheridan said, “I can’t say their name because they were in the same industry, so [I] couldn’t really be specific about that, but I was married.

“We were solidly together for about seven [years] and then the last couple we were traveling a lot and it got too hard. But we’re still very good friends.”

Rafael de la Fuente is known for Dynasty, where he played Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones. He also appeared in the musical drama series Empire.

The pair previously set off relationship rumours with their Instagram activity together.

In 2019, Sheridan commented “I do” with an engagement ring emoji underneath one of Rafael’s Instagram photos.

In the podcast last week, Hugh Sheridan revealed only their close friends and family knew about the relationship.

“I was finding increasingly, If you don’t speak out about your private life, people can assume that you’re ashamed or that you’ve got some sort of an agenda or that you are denying other people their self-expression by not talking about it,” the actor said.

“I think privacy is personal and I think most people should be entitled to it.”

Sheridan suggested in the interview the pair were officially divorced a few years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael De La Fuente (@rafaeldlf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael De La Fuente (@rafaeldlf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael De La Fuente (@rafaeldlf)

Hugh Sheridan confirms they are ‘definitely single’

In October 2020, Hugh Sheridan addressed their sexuality for the first time in an essay.

Last year, the actor went public with their engagement to ex-boyfriend Kurt Roberts.

But the pair announced in November the engagement was off after an eight-month romance.

At the time, Sheridan said Roberts was “incredibly kind and earnestly caring” and the split was a result of their busy work schedules, the pandemic and the death of Sheridan’s father Denis.

“For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard. I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure,” the actor wrote.

Last week, speaking to Jessica Rowe, Sheridan joked, “I’ve got to get married a few more times!

“There’s plenty more engagements to come, and I am definitely single. I can confirm that right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.