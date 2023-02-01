Hugh Sheridan was slipped a date rape drug in scary ordeal

Hugh Sheridan has opened up about a “scary” eight-hour ordeal after a “manipulative” couple slipped him a date rape drug a few years ago.

The actor, who uses he/him pronouns, recalled the incident on radio station 88.3FM show Sounds Good With Donna Demaio on Tuesday. He said he knew one of the two who drugged him.

“A few years ago, this is a true story… I actually got… someone drugged me, two people drugged me, and I knew one of them,” Hugh said.

The Packed to the Rafters actor confirmed it was a “roofie situation”, indicating he was unwittingly given the drug.

“I was stuck for eight hours, but I managed to get out,” he said.

Sheridan recalled that as the drug wore off, he struggled to remember or understand what had happened.

He said it “didn’t happen when he was 16 or 17” and he’d never thought the “scary” situation would happen to him.

“I knew one of the people, I just never thought it would happen. It was a very scary situation,” Hugh recalled.

“But once the drugs started to wear off and I realised I was in trouble, I just kept saying ‘As if!’ It was like, ‘Oh my God, how could this be happening to me? How could this situation happen? What do they think they’re getting away with?’”

Hugh Sheridan said he woke up at the home in Double Bay, in Sydney’s east.

“I had to get out. I had to escape. When I left I had no phone, no wallet, no shoes,” Hugh recalled.

The actor said he didn’t have any recollection of what happened while he was unconscious.

But eventually he made his way to his sister’s home in nearby Randwick. Too scared to return to the house himself, he gave his sister directions and she went and retrieved his belongings.

“She went [and said] ‘I am here for my brother’s things’, and marched on in, and got my stuff,” Hugh recalled.

“I was very scared, but she wasn’t. She’s very tough, my sister.”

Hugh described the two perpetrators as “manipulative” but ultimately chose not press charges over the incident.

He told 88.3FM years on he felt comfortable talking about what happened and said it was important for him to “shine a light on it”.

At the moment, Hugh Sheridan is headlining the Broadway musical Tick Tick … Boom! in which he plays the late RENT creator and composer Jonathan Larson.

