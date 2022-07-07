Hugh Sheridan shows off their tanlines in naked shower photo

Actor Hugh Sheridan has celebrated their 37th birthday by showing off their tanlines in a surprise naked shower photo.

The non-binary Back to the Rafters star took to Instagram to celebrate their recent 37th.

The actor posted the series of three black-and-white portrait shots: the first two with clothes on, but the third was the surprise shower shot.

“13505 days around the sun today,” Hugh captioned the post, with the hashtags #happybirthdayhuman, #birthdaysuit and #dontswipemum.

Hugh Sheridan played matchmaker for Rebel Wilson

Hugh Sheridan recently made headlines after revealing they set up Rebel Wilson with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“I’m a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, I like to set people up,” Sheridan bragged last month.

“I’ve got a very good success rate. A few marriages in there.

“Ramona is really smart, she speaks lots of languages … and Rebel is very smart.

“I was in New York and I’d just split up with my ex and was feeling very sad.

“Rebel said, ‘I just can’t imagine how you feel because I’ve never been in love before,’ and I thought, gosh she’s a hard one to crack.”

Sheridan then had a lightbulb moment when they realised the two women could be perfect for each other.

“They spoke for a week or so and then Rebel flew back from Australia to meet her, and they’ve been together ever since.”

Last year, Hugh shared a wild story of how they saved a stranger’s life in Fortitude Valley while shooting a movie.

The movie, Christmas on the Farm, was released on Stan last November.

