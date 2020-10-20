Hugh Sheridan opens up about his sexuality in candid essay

Hugh Sheridan has revealed that he has been in relationships with both men and women.

The Packed to the Rafters star penned a candid first-person essay on his sexuality for News Corp’s Stellar magazine.

In it, Sheridan revealed he was in a relationship with a man after moving from Adelaide to Sydney to attend the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

“I finally met a guy who I connected with emotionally, mentally and physically,” Sheridan said.

“I was over the moon, I could finally be what people always wanted me to be. So I told everyone.

“In return, I was told that if I was anything but straight I’d never find work and I needed to hide my new-found love.

“To add to the confusion, the two mentors who told me this were openly gay themselves.

“They were earnestly trying to protect me and did indeed have my best interests at heart. That was just the reality.

“The way it was explained to me was that women wouldn’t want to pay to see a movie or TV show if they knew they couldn’t have sex with the leading man. And it made me angry.”

Hugh Sheridan says ‘labels are for clothes, not people’

Sheridan goes on to explain he prefers not to label his sexuality.

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people,” he said.

“I’ve never felt I really knew who I was and I didn’t like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me so I decided to say nothing.”

“Lockdown gave me time to reflect and it occurred to me that no-one ever sticks up for people who don’t pick a label.

“Where’s the person who’s older than me who stepped out and said, ‘Some people are working things out slower than others’?

“I want to be that person and speak on behalf of people who feel like they’re in that grey area.

“People will read this and say, ‘He’s not coming out. He’s bisexual. Or non-binary, or queer, or fluid.’

“There are all these words that didn’t exist when I was younger. And maybe if they had, they would have helped.

“But the fact that these labels keep popping up indicate there must be a lot more people out there who feel how I feel – like the words still don’t fit.

“Maybe this is also my way of letting people know that I’m still single, and everyone is on the smorgasbord!”

Sheridan went on, “As I get to know someone romantically, I’m not interested in their age, gender, sexuality, or religion.

“I’m interested in connecting on a human level. Sexuality has always been very secondary to me. In a way, I now feel very blessed.”

