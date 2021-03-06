Hugh Sheridan got engaged to his boyfriend Kurt at his live show

Actor Hugh Sheridan has proposed to his boyfriend Kurt Roberts on stage at the debut of his new Adelaide Fringe Festival show.

After the opening night of his one-man show Hughman at the festival, the 35-year-old actor popped the question to 29-year-old Kurt, a Sydney banker. And he said yes!

Friends of the couple shared snaps and video of the lovely moment on Instagram.

“It’s not every day one of your besties proposes to the love of his life… so excited for you both,” publicist Sarah Abbott wrote.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph he and Kurt have moved into his Bondi apartment together.

“Kurt is the kindest, most amazing guy I have ever met and I’m so happy he’s in my life,” he said.

“I just think that when you know, you know. Why wait?”

Hugh said the pair locked eyes at a Sydney party last November and “fell hard” for him immediately.

Hugh said he enjoyed courting Kurt in a “very old school’ romantic way.

“I would say that by all accounts he had zero interest. He is quite shy and not at all from the world that I am involved in,” Hugh said.

“But I was pretty persistent. I messaged him and he didn’t respond.

“Then we caught up again with some mutual friends around Christmas and that’s when I realised I just needed to slow down and give him some space.

“So then I started to get very old-school about the whole thing.

“There was no rushing. We just went out for dinners and took things very slowly and I did everything by the book because I knew, deep down, that this guy was a keeper.”

Hugh’s Mardi Gras message

Hugh Sheridan told the Telegraph earlier in his career he was advised to “keep things a secret and hide parts of who I was” in order to keep working as an actor.

“Lately I have been thinking about [myself at age 16] and what it would have meant to see someone in the public eye being open and fearless about who they were,” he said.

“I thought, ‘Nope. No more hiding. I’ve met the most amazing person. It’s Mardi Gras … and I have a responsibility to be truthful about things’.”

The pair were photographed in public at Bondi beach in January, and have also shared couple photos on Instagram.

Kurt posted a picture on January 31 of the two of them on a boat and wrote “2021’s off to a good start.”

Hugh Sheridan opened up about his sexuality last year

Last October, Hugh Sheridan discussed his sexuality for the first time in a first-person essay.

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people,” the actor wrote in Stellar magazine.

“I’ve never felt I really knew who I was and I didn’t like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me. So I decided to say nothing.”

He explained that as he gets to know someone romantically, he’s “not interested in their age, gender, sexuality, or religion.”

“I’m interested in connecting on a human level. Sexuality has always been very secondary to me,” he said.

Sheridan also revealed he was often advised to hide his sexuality for the sake of his acting career.

