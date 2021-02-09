Hugh Sheridan confirms relationship with boyfriend Kurt Roberts

Hugh Sheridan has opened up about his new romance with model Kurt Roberts, confirming speculation the pair began seeing each other this summer.

“He’s very kind and it’s just nice,” the 35-year-old actor has told Adelaide Now, without naming Kurt.

Last month, the couple were pictured embracing and kissing each other on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Kurt has also shared numerous Instagram Stories of him and Hugh cuddling and kissing. One photo he posted showed the pair on a boat in Sydney Harbour together.

“2021’s off to a good start,” Kurt wrote on January 31.

Kurt is believed to work as a financial assistant, and has also posed for the cover of DNA Magazine.

Last month, a friend told the Daily Mail that Hugh and Kurt had been seeing each other for a few weeks.

“Hugh and Kurt have been seeing each other for a few weeks now,” the friend said, adding that Hugh had recently introduced Kurt to his family.

Congratulations boys!

Hugh Sheridan believes ‘labels are for clothes, not for people’

Last October Hugh Sheridan discussed his sexuality for the first time in a first-person essay.

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people,” the actor wrote in Stellar magazine.

“I’ve never felt I really knew who I was and I didn’t like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me so I decided to say nothing.”

He explained that as he gets to know someone romantically, he’s “not interested in their age, gender, sexuality, or religion.”

“I’m interested in connecting on a human level. Sexuality has always been very secondary to me,” he said.

Sheridan also revealed he was often advised to hide his sexuality for the sake of his acting career.

“The way it was explained to me was that women wouldn’t want to pay to see a movie or TV show if they knew they couldn’t have sex with the leading man. And it made me angry.”

