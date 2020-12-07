Huge queer New Years Eve festival planned for Tamborine Mountain

A new two-night queer festival event is coming to Tamborine Mountain in Queensland this New Year’s Eve.

Cornucopia is a brand new two-night LGBTIQ camping, cultural, spiritual, dance, and electronic music festival experience kicking off on December 30.

The safe and inclusive festival will celebrate New Years Eve and togetherness on beautiful Dyambrin (Tamborine Mountain), including the expansive Tamborine Mountain Recreation Centre, in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Revellers can check in on Wednesday, December 30 with parking and camping available.

That night, they can join DJs Fradge, Yalda & Gregoria and Guy Grey for a seven-hour dance party under the full moon.

Then on Thursday for NYE, people can ring in 2021 with Guy Grey and DJ Hectopascal at a nine-hour dance party from 5pm to 2am.

Organisers say to expect stunning audiovisuals including lasers and special effects during the countdown.

Also on offer across the festival are a variety of group workshops and activities including opening and closing ceremonies, a yoga session, as well as a heart circle and rainforest walk.

Mount Tamborine event inspired by international outdoor festivals

Queer party producer Alex Bartzis is establishing the new festival at Mt Tamborine.

“Last year I moved to Tamborine with my partner Adam, who performs as DJ Hectopascal,” he told QNews.com.au.

“Before that, I spent a few years in Berlin. Outside of Berlin, there’s an annual queer festival called the Whole Festival which I absolutely loved.

“It sadly wasn’t on this year due to COVID-19. But I’m inspired by that type of event and I want to emulate that on Mount Tamborine.”

Cornucopia is an 18+ event that complies with Queensland’s current Covid-safe regulations.

Cornucopia is at Mt Tamborine from December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021. Find out more and book tickets via Cornucopia’s Facebook page here.

