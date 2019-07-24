Huge program for Newcastle Pride Festival 2019

Newcastle Pride Festival celebrates sexuality and gender diversity in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region.

The annual festival is an exciting, glamorous and “out n’ proud” series of events that showcases Newcastle is a city of diversity, culture and beauty.

Advertisements

Newcastle Pride Festival returns this August 22 – 26. Newcastle promises a warm rainbow welcome, whether you come for the main events on the weekend or escape for the entire five-day program.

August 17: AFL Pride Cup

Wallsend West Newcastle ARFC (The Swans) celebrate a Pride Round with the Wyong Lakes AFC. It’s all about diversity and inclusion in sport.

August 22: Rainbow Families Storytime with Timberlina

Song and dance storytime with Timberlina, Newcastle’s all-star drag queen, at Newcastle Library.

August 22: Serving in Silence Exhibition

The history of LGBTI military service in Australia since World War II.

The exhibition showcases photographs, objects, and documents of current and former service personnel.

It explores how LGBTI Defence members navigated their lives in the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army, and Royal Australian Air Force.

August 23: Twisted Cabaret

Ready, set, go! Welcome to the pleasuredome!

Squeeze into your corset and slide into your suspenders…

Because it’s time for a tantalising queer smorgasbord of camp burlesque and edgy performance art.

But wait, there’s more. In the hallowed surrounds of one of Newcastle’s most prestigious heritage venues, City Hall, you will also enjoy drag at it’s most elevated.

August 24: Fair Day

Advertisements

Come one, come all… rainbow families, Red Torquettes, women on bikes, burley bears, lipstick lezos, twinks and kinks, plushies and drag divas.

With over 7,000 people in attendance in 2018 and an atmosphere indeed filled to the brim with energy, love, community and diversity, Newcastle Pride bring you their second annual Pride Fair day.

Expect loads of retail stalls, a cavalcade of community stalls, a veritable smorgasbord of food vendors and also the sea of hearts installation.

Newcastle Pride presents non-stop entertainment on centre stage for the year’s most memorable event.

Pride is a time for celebration that involves lots of colour ‘n’ motion. So, drag out your rainbow flags, shirts, tights, wigs – anything rainbow and head to Pride Fair Day.

The entertainment includes MC Comedian extraordinaire Jackie Loeb, Chris E Thomas, Dyan Tai, Keytar Hero, Quinn Carter, Drag Queens and also a comedy performance by Dianne Slowly.

And we’re calling all Totos, pups and fur babies for another year of the canine Fair Day favourite, the Doggywood Parade.

This year themed the “Doggies of Oz”, join hostess extraordinaire June Richards (Dorothy), as she wrangles the hounds down the Yellow brick road in her Ruby slippers.

Bring along your prized pouch dressed in the most glamourous Oz inspired costume.

August 24: Heaven & Hell Dance Party

The gates of heaven meet Sodom and Gomorrah! A fusion of good and evil in one dimension. Get pumped for a wild, wicked and energetic night of light and darkness.

Dance in the cavernous auditorium with full lightshow to a fresh, energetic and infectious mix of pop, house, club mixes, RNB, disco and Hi-NRG with beats by DJ Victoria Anthony, DJ Mason Andrews and DJ Kate Monroe.

August 24: Return To Pipers 80’s Dance Party

Girlz, get a perm, dust off the bubble skirts, mesh crop tops and pearls. Bois, get a flattop, pop on your skivvy, 501’s and doc martens.

It’s indeed time to ‘turn back time’ and return to the heady days of the 80’s… revisit Newcastle’s Premier gay nitespot, Pipers. Dance to Bananarama, Rick Astley, Duran Duran and Culture Club.

See all your favourite original showgirls and entertainers from those crazy years including Trudy Burnett, Jason, Nellie, Glenda Jackson, Angela Andrews, Chanel Detroit, Chris Debonafin and Marcia Monterey.

Our special guests, the legendary Verity and the glamorous icon Penny Clifford will return for one night only.

Original Pipers DJ’s including Leif, Molly and Kerry will also play sets of classic 80’s tracks. If you were a part of the Pipers era, you are in for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

August 25: Brunch n’ Beats

Eat, drink, and recover with pride. Leap out of bed for dance party recovery event at Ka-fey café in the Hunter Street Mall.

Enjoy a delicious brunch, strong aromatic coffee or even a “hair of the dog” Bloody Mary while relaxing in the intimate and quirky café space.

August 25: Short n’ Curlies

A film matinee and high tea afternoon of captivating and unashamedly queer short films from Australia and abroad in the historic McIntyre Theatre at the Newcastle Museum.

August 25: Timberlina’s Drag Off Finals

During August, Timberlina will conduct heats and will find the crème de la crème at this drag off grand finale.

August 26: Not Silenced Forum

This forum provides an opportunity to hear about the experience of three current and former Hunter LGBTI service personnel.

There will also be an opportunity for audience members to share their stories, and to ask questions of the panel.

Head to the Newcastle Pride Festival website for more information about the events, accommodation and more.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.