Huge George Michael tribute show for the Gold Coast

A new stage show making its Gold Coast debut will celebrate the life and career of music icon George Michael.

Australian music maestro John Foreman pairs some of the Australia’s greatest vocalists with a 30-piece orchestra for George Michael: Listen To Your Heart.

The concerts presents the late singer’s greatest works, recreated with full, symphonic sound. Two shows are planned for Melbourne and the Gold Coast this October.

Rob Mills, Hugh Sheridan, Andrew De Silva, Prinnie Stevens, Bobby Fox and also Sheldon Riley and Chriddy Black will take to the stage.

“In many ways, George Michael told his life story through his music,” John Foreman has explained of the show.

“If you look closely at his lyrics, melodies and, sometimes, even his choice of musical instruments, you can see much of the narrative of his life.

“The orchestra also adds an extra element of drama and depth. I really hope audiences love the show.”

A journey through the life of George Michael

McMahon International producer Craig McMahon is presenting the George Michael: Listen To Your Heart shows in October.

McMahon was born and raised on the Gold Coast but now lives in Melbourne. He said he was excited and also proud to bring the production to his two home towns.

“I’ve seen such enjoyment from the audiences and performers alike at our previous shows,” he said.

“John’s stunning musical direction and a cast of exceptional singers honour George Michael in a truly loving way.

“All of them share a deep connection to this iconic singer-songwriter and his remarkable catalogue of music.

“Not only does John weave his musical magic in this production, but he also engages the audience as our narrator taking us on a journey through George Michael’s life, which was cut way too short.”

George Michael: Listen To Your Heart is at The Star Gold Coast on Saturday, October 19. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.

