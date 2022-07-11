Huge Emmy nominations for Euphoria, Hacks and Drag Race

The 2022 Emmy nominations have been released today, with queer favourites like Euphoria, Hacks and RuPaul’s Drag Race sweeping the nominations.

Each year the awards recognise the best television talent from around the world. This year’s nominations have again reflected a strong amount of LGBTQIA+ content.

It’s a continuing trend for the awards that has seen history made by queer talent in recent years.

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations

Last year RuPaul set a record for most Emmy wins for a Black artist with 11 statues in total, after winning again for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

That made him the most-awarded person of colour in the event’s history. Now he’s on track to increase that record again.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has picked up a whopping 11 Emmy nominations for 2022.

This includes the award for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

Teen drama Euphoria and queer comedy Hacks have some of the highest nominations with sixteen and seventeen nominations respectively.

Euphoria, which has made headlines for some of its raunchy content, has also been praised for its representation of queer youth.

Featuring a leading trans character the show is known for its honest and raw display of the struggles faced by our younger community.

The program is nominated for Best Drama Series and Zendaya has been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Sydney Sweeney also picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria.

While Euphoria is all about teen drama, Hacks is known for its sharp wit and dark comedy.

The show follows the life of aging comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

Hannah Einbinder has earned praise for her role as the struggling bisexual writer, scoring herself a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Jean Smart is also nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

No nominations for Heartstopper

One show missing from the nominations is the global sensation Heartstopper.

After winning hearts worldwide the touching queer teen drama was not represented in the nominations.

Heartstopper will be submitted for the Children’s & Family Emmys instead.

The full list of the 2022 Emmy nominees can be found HERE.

Winners will be announced on the 12th of September 2022.

