Huge clue Rhys Nicholson has joined RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Rumours and speculation are flying over which Australian stars are appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The upcoming Australia/New Zealand spinoff of the show, titled Drag Race Down Under, is filming in Auckland this month.

And there’s another big clue supporting the popular theory Melbourne comedian Rhys Nicholson is guest judging on the show.

Drag Race sleuths online say Rhys’ string of stand-up comedy shows in Auckland are pretty solid proof that he’s involved.

He’s performing five shows titled Rhys Nicholson Tries New Jokes from February 16 to 20 at Auckland’s Basement Theatre.

“I have a new comedy show to put together and I was wondering if you’d be interested in coming and seeing my new jokes? C’moooon. It’ll be fun!” Rhys explains.

“I promise not to talk about the global health crisis too much.

“I’m escaping the roaring dumpster fire of my own country to nestle in the sweet bosom of this paradise they call New Zealand. And do some comedy.”

On December 20, Rhys Nicholson’s debut Netflix special Live at the Athenaeum arrived on Netflix.

And January 12, RuPaul tweeted out his praise for the “hilarious” special.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage hosting Drag Race Down Under

Streaming service Stan have confirmed RuPaul and Michelle Visage are both appearing on Drag Race Down Under.

However everyone else involved in the show – drag queens and judges alike – are sworn to secrecy.

We still don’t know for sure which 10 Aussie drag stars Stan have promised us have flown over the ditch to compete.

Late last month, Kylie Minogue’s quiet return to Australia also raised eyebrows among Drag Race fans.

Again, RuPaul tweeted he’d “listened to Kylie Minogue’s Disco album every day this month”, dubbing the singer’s latest album a “masterpiece”.

In response, Kylie simply replied, “YES Ruuuuuuuu!!!”

However Kylie’s manager did claim she’s “staying in Australia for a while”. We’re not even going to attempt to do the maths on her completing a second 14-day quarantine in New Zealand.

All we can do is curse out COVID and hope she’s also somehow involved.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is arriving in Australia on Stan before the end of the year.

