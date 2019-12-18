How you can help get LGBTIQ questions into the 2021 Census

The National LGBTI Health Alliance has urged everyone to help argue the case for LGBTIQ inclusion in the 2021 Census.

Gender and sexuality questions were among the new topics to be included before the questions were controversially abandoned earlier this year.

Now the Treasury has begun a public consultation process on the Census changes. Advocates say it’s the “last chance” to push for the appropriate gender, sexuality and intersex questions in 2021.

The LGBTI Health Alliance’s Executive Director Nicky Bath said the population data is urgently needed to improve LGBTIQ health outcomes and isn’t available elsewhere.

“It is baffling as to why our communities are not being deemed important enough to be counted in 2021,” Nicky Bath said.

“While the Australian Bureau of Statistics did not recommend the questions be included per se, there was a recommendation from them to the government to consider them due to need and demand.

“By leaving us out of the 2021 Census the government is ensuring that we will continue to work to minimise our health disparities in the dark.”

The Alliance wants all Australians to join them in advocating for the inclusion of these questions.

Census should count LGBTIQ communities

The Alliance represents LGBTIQ health-related program and service providers around Australia.

They’ve long campaigned for the questions, and over 125 organisations have also backed the move.

Now the Alliance is encouraging the community to have their say in the Census consultation process via the Treasury’s website. Submissions are open until January 10.

To find out how and why you should make a submission, visit the National LGBTI Health Alliance’s website here.

“We have a final opportunity to make sure we are counted in 2021,” Nicky Bath said.

“We have received so much support and gained momentum on this issue.

“This is the last chance we have to make sure that Treasury understands the importance of LGBTI communities being counted. I hope that we can all work together to show Treasury our lives matter.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.