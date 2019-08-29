How to have your say on religious freedom and transgender rights

Just.equal has launched a new LGBTIQ community survey to get your thoughts on the current “religious freedom” and transgender rights debates.

The survey comes as Attorney-General Christian Porter is expected to unveil his religious discrimination legislation on Thursday.

It also comes following the Victorian parliament passing birth certificate reforms in Victoria. But News Corp’s The Australian has also come under fire for its coverage of transgender issues.

The survey by just.equal is open to LGBTIQ people and their allies. It will let advocates and lobbyists ahead of the likely introduction of federal religious freedom and discrimination legislation.

Just.equal spokesperson Ivan Hinton-Teoh said it was important politicians know how the current debates are affecting people.

“Given the Morrison Government’s commitment to positive mental health, we believe it is important to explore the impact the extended debate is having on our community,” he said.

“I urge all LGBTIQ Australians and our allies to participate in the survey, so we can show politicians what impacts their actions have.”

Hinton-Teoh said just.equal has conducted many surveys allowing the LGBTIQ community a say over issues affecting them.

“Going back to the same-sex marriage plebiscite, we have sought the views of the LGBTIQ community,” he said.

“We want to ensure they are front-and-centre to our policy direction and the policy direction of lawmakers.”

To have your say, complete just.equal’s survey here.

