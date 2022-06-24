How the Umbrella Academy embraced Elliot Page’s transition

The latest season of The Umbrella Academy has dropped on Netflix, and has handled lead actor Elliot Page’s transition with warmth and humility.

The last time the smash-hit series was on television, lead actor Elliot Page went by a different name and portrayed the character Vanya.

In late 2020, several months after the launch of season two, Elliot came out as transgender in an emotional Instagram post.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

‘It’s who I’ve always been’

The show made it clear immediately that Elliot’s transition would not affect his role on the show, and elaborated further in April when they announced that the character would also be transitioning and taking the name Viktor Hargreeves.

According to Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman, the scripts for season three were complete when Elliot came out, but with the help of the actor and transgender writer Thomas Page McBee the character was rewritten.

“We wanted to tell a story that was really pro-trans, authentic, sensitive, and show that families can accept trans people in their lives,” Blackman said to TV Line.

“I’m really proud of how we did it. I thought it came across in a way that we all felt good about.”

Without adding spoilers, Viktor’s coming out is handled with sensitivity and viewers see the family embrace him without question.

In a touching scene, the character introduces himself as Viktor- saying “I’m Viktor, it’s who I’ve always been”.

“When it came to Viktor’s coming-out storyline, we all knew it was important to play it for real and play it with sensitivity,” Blackman explained to EW.

“What’s amazing about the Umbrella Academy siblings is, with all their craziness, deep down they’re very understanding about each other and this common childhood they shared.

“It really made sense that there’s a certain acceptance that they have for each other that’s quite touching. They wouldn’t admit it, but they do care about each other. They’re a real family.”

Season Three of Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix.

